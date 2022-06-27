Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.

The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago.

🇬🇧 Emma Raducanu's record on Centre Court... ✅ Played one, won one 🤞 Six more to go... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EB1gJtlKVq

In her on-court interview, Raducanu said: “I know Alison’s an extremely tricky opponent, she’s had great results on grass. I played her last summer and on grass where the balls stay so low it’s extremely tricky to neutralise such a great serve.

“I’m extremely pleased to have come through that match and looking forward to hopefully playing in front of you guys again.”

On the support she has received, the 19-year-old said: “I’ve been feeling it ever since I stepped on to the practice courts, people behind me going, ‘Emma you’ve got this’. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got this’.

“I’m just so happy to stay another day.”

