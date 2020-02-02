Heather Watson's run at the Hobart International comes to an end

Watson began her campaign in qualifying and produced her best victory for two-and-a-half years by beating top seed Elise Mertens in the last eight.

She gave Kazakh Rybakina a real battle as well but came up just short, losing 6-3 4-6 6-4 after two hours and 16 minutes.

The run will see Watson climb from 101 in the rankings to 75 and she will head to Melbourne, where she faces Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, in good spirits.