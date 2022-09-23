Roger Federer typically hit a target that nobody else could see in the final match of his legendary tennis career.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was playing his final competitive match at the Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 on Friday night.
Federer's artistry and science-defying talents have helped him produce 1000s of mesmerising shots down the years - but he saved one of his most bizarre for the very end as he found a gap in the netting.
"Even at the end of his career, he's given us something we've never seen before," said the Eurosport commentator. "There's very few people who could see that gap. He's been the inventor and now he's the archer, hitting targets nobody else can see."
Obviously it didn't count as a winner but that didn't stop all four players and the thousands in attendance seeing the funny side.
Earlier in the evening, a marathon match between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur went the way of the Team World player to open their account at the Laver Cup in London.
De Minaur won 5-7 6-3 10-7 in two hours and 29 minutes to reduce the deficit at O2 and leave the score at 2-1 to Europe after three singles’ ties on day one.
The opening session of this year’s Laver Cup in London was overshadowed when a protester set fire to his arm during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.
Tsitsipas clinched the first set by a 6-2 score and during the changeover at O2, a spectator ran on to the court and set his arm on fire.
The protestor was wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets” and was quickly dragged out of the court after water had been poured on his burning arm.
After a brief delay, the match, the second of day one, was able to resume.
Tsitsipas managed to brush off the incident to win 6-2 6-1 over Schwartzman and put Team Europe 2-0 up at the end of the afternoon session.
The dramatic affair did leave the world number six stunned like everyone else inside the O2 in London.
“It came out of nowhere. I have no idea what this is all about. I never had an incident like this happen on court. I hope he is all right,” Tsitsipas said.
Casper Ruud earlier edged out Jack Sock 6-4 5-7 10-7 to put Team Europe 1-0 up after an exciting first match at this year’s Laver Cup in London.
World number two Ruud initially proved too strong for the American, but Sock was able to get back on level terms – following some partisan support from the Team World bench – to force a 10-point tie-breaker to decide the opener.
There, Norwegian Ruud recovered from trailing 3-0 to triumph, much to the delight of the O2 crowd and his watching team-mates, with a fine forehand winner clinching the first point of the Ryder Cup-style team competition.