Roger Federer typically hit a target that nobody else could see in the final match of his legendary tennis career.

Federer v Nadal: The greatest rivalry The 20-time Grand Slam champion was playing his final competitive match at the Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 on Friday night. Federer's artistry and science-defying talents have helped him produce 1000s of mesmerising shots down the years - but he saved one of his most bizarre for the very end as he found a gap in the netting. "Even at the end of his career, he's given us something we've never seen before," said the Eurosport commentator. "There's very few people who could see that gap. He's been the inventor and now he's the archer, hitting targets nobody else can see." Obviously it didn't count as a winner but that didn't stop all four players and the thousands in attendance seeing the funny side.

Earlier in the evening, a marathon match between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur went the way of the Team World player to open their account at the Laver Cup in London. De Minaur won 5-7 6-3 10-7 in two hours and 29 minutes to reduce the deficit at O2 and leave the score at 2-1 to Europe after three singles’ ties on day one.

