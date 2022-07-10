Nick Kyrgios demanded a fan get removed from the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic for speaking out when he was trying to serve.

But it was the manner of how he identified the female spectator that sparked hilarity as he told the umpire: "She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks bruv."

The controversial Aussie, who is competing in his maiden Grand Slam final, earlier won the first set by grabbing a break of serve in the fifth game before taking it 6-4. Djokovic, who double-faulted on the first point of the match, did the same on Kyrgios’ second break point to put the underdog 3-2 ahead. First-time finalist Kyrgios was not going to let the occasion stop him showboating, either; he did a trademark underarm serve in his first service game and later a ‘tweener’ volley through his legs.

Djokovic had struggled to read the Kyrgios serve for most of the first set. But he picked it apart in the fourth game of the second, breaking to love with the help of an outrageous net cord on break point. The 20-time grand slam champion, who is playing in a record-breaking 32nd final, saved four break points in a tense ninth game before taking the set 6-3 and levelling the match.

Kyrgios fended off two break points at the start of the third set before a protester in the stands briefly held up play. The world number 40 won a point after chasing down a lob with another tweener as the contest really began to heat up. After holding with back-to-back aces for 3-2 Kyrgios, given a code violation for swearing, complained bitterly to the umpire about a “drunk” woman in the crowd who he claimed was calling out to him during points. Djokovic was 40-0 down in the ninth game but errors from Kyrgios, including a double fault, allowed the Serbian a crucial break and he duly took the set 6-4 to lead the match.

Djokovic took a lengthy bathroom break at the changeover, which also gave Kyrgios a chance to calm down. A tense, enthralling fourth set went with serve all the way to a tie-break. Kyrgios began with double fault, but the mini-break was retrieved when Djokovic netted a regulation forehand. However, Kyrgios went wide with a pair of backhands and yelled at the direction of his team as he slipped 4-1 behind. When another backhand floated long Djokovic had five championship points and he converted the third a seventh title was his after a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory. The pair shook hands warmly at the net before Djokovic stood in the court with his arms aloft, ahead of kneeling down to eat a blade of grass and then striking his ‘superman’ pose. The 35-year-old then climbed up to the players’ box to celebrate with his team, including coach Goran Ivanisevic.

