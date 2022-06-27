Andy Murray surprised everyone with a rare underarm serve during his first-round victory over James Duckworth at Wimbledon.
The former world number one, whose recent abdominal injury had contributed to a lack of match sharpness was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against the unseeded Australian.
But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with a cheeky underarm serve – only the second of his career – thrown in for good measure in the third set.
“It’s amazing to be back here with a full crowd, it’s an amazing atmosphere,” Murray said.
“Obviously I’m getting on a bit so I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get to play on this court, so I want to make the most of every time I get to come out here.
“Hopefully I’ll get another match on here in a couple of days.
“I thought I did well to rebound after the first set. Once I started to find my returns I felt a bit more comfortable and I’m glad to get through it.
“There’s always nerves, pressure, butterflies and stress, and it was a longer build-up for me because of the ab injury, so it’s great to get out here and get a win under my belt.”
