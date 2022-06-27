Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Scroll down to watch Andy Murray's underarm serve
Scroll down to watch Andy Murray's underarm serve

Watch Andy Murray's underarm serve during his victory over James Duckworth at Wimbledon

By Sporting Life
22:16 · MON June 27, 2022

Andy Murray surprised everyone with a rare underarm serve during his first-round victory over James Duckworth at Wimbledon.

The former world number one, whose recent abdominal injury had contributed to a lack of match sharpness was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against the unseeded Australian.

But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with a cheeky underarm serve – only the second of his career – thrown in for good measure in the third set.

“It’s amazing to be back here with a full crowd, it’s an amazing atmosphere,” Murray said.

“Obviously I’m getting on a bit so I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get to play on this court, so I want to make the most of every time I get to come out here.

“Hopefully I’ll get another match on here in a couple of days.

“I thought I did well to rebound after the first set. Once I started to find my returns I felt a bit more comfortable and I’m glad to get through it.

“There’s always nerves, pressure, butterflies and stress, and it was a longer build-up for me because of the ab injury, so it’s great to get out here and get a win under my belt.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT AND A REVIEW OF MONDAY'S ACTION

Andy Schooler picks out the best Wimbledon wagers

More Wimbledon content

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....