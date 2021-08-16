US Open final: Emma Raducanu v Layla Fernandez betting tips, statistics, routes to final & Amazon Prime TV start time

British sensation Emma Raducanu is gearing up to face Canada's Leylah Fernandez on Saturday night (2100 BST) in the first all-teenage Grand Slam final this Millennium - but whose fairytale of New York will end in US Open glory at Arthur Ashe Stadium?

The 19-year-old is not only the first qualifier - man or woman - to reach a Grand Slam final but she's also the first British woman to get this far since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

Raducanu, who is incredibly yet to drop a set, is also the fourth debutant in US Open history to reach the final and the first British woman to do so since Wade triumphed here in 1968.

She's also bidding to become the first player in history to win a Grand Slam as early as the second attempt having made her bow at Wimbledon ranked 361 in the world earlier this summer. Now she'll be now lower than 31 in Monday's rankings.

Raducanu is 4/7 favourite while Fernandez is the marginal outsider at 11/8.

Here we preview the final with Andy Schooler's betting tips while we also have their routes to the final, tale of the tape, latest odds and also details of where and when to watch.

Raducanu v Fernandez: Betting tips

Will appear here on Saturday morning.

US Open: TV channel and start time

Emma Raducanu’s improbable bid for grand slam glory will begin at 2100BST on Saturday night.

Amazon are the exclusive rights holders in the UK, meaning fans must sign up for Amazon Prime in order to watch the match live.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £5.99 while full Prime membership is £7.99 per month or £79 annually – with customers able to sign up for a one month free trial.

The BBC has also secured rights to show the highlights from the final on Sunday afternoon, while live commentary on the final will also be available via BBC Radio 5 Live.

Routes to the US Open final

EMMA RADUCANU'S RUN

Raducanu’s ambitions on her US Open debut centred around getting through qualifying, which she did without losing a set. Since then, the 18-year-old has steam-rollered her way through the draw, losing just 27 games in six matches. Her victims have included Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic and 17th seed Sakkari. Raducanu has appeared shocked and delighted throughout.

R1: 6-2 6-3 v Stefanie Voegele (world number 128) - 1hr 18 mins

R2: 6-2 6-4 v Shuai Zhang (world number 49) - 1hr 22 mins

R3: 6-0 6-1 v Sara Sorribes Tormo (world number 41) - 1hr 10 mins

R4: 6-2 6-1 v Shelby Rogers (world number 43) - 1hr 06 mins

QF: 6-3 6-4 v Belinda Bencic (world number 12 & Olympic champion) - 1hr 22 mins

SF: 6-1 6-4 v Maria Sakkari (world number 18) - 1hr 24 mins

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ'S RUN

Fernandez has undoubtedly had a tougher draw, making her first big splash by upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in round three. She followed that up by knocking out another former winner in Angelique Kerber, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, all in tough three-set contests. She has spent more time on court than Raducanu despite playing three fewer matches but her belief has been evident throughout, with Fernandez saying after beating Kerber that she was not surprised by her achievements.

R1: 7-6 6-2 v Ana Konjuh (world number 88) - 1hr 45 mins

R2: 7-5 7-5 v Kaia Kanepi (world number 70) - 1hr 56 mins

R3: 5-7 7-6 6-4 v Naomi Osaka (world number 3 & two-time US Open champion) - 2hrs 04 mins

R4: 4-6 7-6 6-2 v Angelique Kerber (world number 17) - 2hr 15 mins

QF: 6-2 3-6 7-6 v Elina Svitolina (world number 5) - 2hrs 24 mins

SF: 7-6 4-6 6-4 v Aryna Sabalenka (world number 2) - 2hrs 21 mins

Raducanu v Fernandez: Tale of the tape

18 - Age - 19

- 19 British - Nationality - Canadian

- Canadian 5ft 7in - Height - 5ft 6in

- 5ft 6in 150 - World ranking - 73

- 73 303,376 - Prize money in dollars – 786,772

– 786,772 0 - Career titles - 1

- 1 Wimbledon 4th rd 2021 - Grand Slam best - French Open 3rd rd 2020

- French Open 3rd rd 2020 0 - Head-to-head wins - 0

Emma Raducanu's history-making achievements so far