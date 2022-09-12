Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open to become the youngest world number one in men's tennis history.

The 19-year-old Spaniard overcame Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to eclipse the record held by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he topped the rankings in 2001. Alcaraz also becomes the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal won his maiden French Open title - and the youngest at the US Open since Pete Sampras in 1990 - while this was the second youngest men’s final of the open era. Hewitt's pre-eminence in the sport proved short-lived as first Roger Federer and then Nadal ascended to the top of the game but, in the week where King Charles assumed sovereignty, tennis appears to have crowned a new king.

It is only a year since Alcaraz burst into the spotlight by reaching the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows but his talent was already well known within the sport and he has climbed the rankings at warp speed. He showed that he was ready to win the biggest titles by lifting Masters trophies in Miami and Madrid, where he beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic back to back, and has proved himself to be a complete player despite his tender years. Alcaraz has also shown remarkable powers of physical endurance, recovering from three successive five-set matches, two of which finished past 2am. No one has ever spent longer on court during a grand slam and at times he appeared physically and mentally weary during the final but Ruud, who was heavily beaten by Nadal in his maiden slam final at the French Open, could not find the killer blow.

