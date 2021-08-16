US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to reach final

Medvedev overcame a second set scare to swat away the challenge of Auger-Aliassime and seal his place in his third grand slam final in New York.

The Russian second seed was soon back to his commanding best against the young Canadian, wresting the set from his grasp and ultimately racing to an impressive 6-4 7-5 6-2 success.

Medvedev, 25, has lost in each of his previous two visits to grand slam finals, including at this same venue in 2019, but continues to look every inch a champion in the making.

“It was a strange match because I didn’t feel like I played my best,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “Everybody thought it was going to be one-set all but I managed to save the set points and the match turned around completely.

“At 5-4 I knew it was a very important point of the match where I had to do everything at my best, because that is the moment where I could break him mentally, and that’s what happened.”

In the final, Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev, who meet in Friday night's later semi-final, scheduled to start at 00:00 BST on Arthur Ashe.