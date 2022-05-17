Best bet for the men's US Open

Taylor Fritz

Preference is for TAYLOR FRITZ, whose big serve and crunching groundstrokes should be well suited to these conditions.

His run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals should be seen as something of a breakthrough at this level even if it ultimately ended in a narrow loss to Rafael Nadal.

The American proved his recovery from a foot injury in Cincinnati, another event which also plays quick, by beating both Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev before succumbing to Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

He looks to have a decent enough draw here with Botic van de Zandschulp, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas the seeds standing in his path to the semis where Medvedev may await.

Don’t forget this is a player who triumphed on hardcourts in Indian Wells back in March (beating Nadal in the final) and more recently he’s won 14 of his last 18 matches on tour.

Other selections...