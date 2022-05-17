Find out who tennis expert Andy Schooler is backing in both singles draws at the US Open, which begins on Monday.
Preference is for TAYLOR FRITZ, whose big serve and crunching groundstrokes should be well suited to these conditions.
His run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals should be seen as something of a breakthrough at this level even if it ultimately ended in a narrow loss to Rafael Nadal.
The American proved his recovery from a foot injury in Cincinnati, another event which also plays quick, by beating both Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev before succumbing to Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.
He looks to have a decent enough draw here with Botic van de Zandschulp, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas the seeds standing in his path to the semis where Medvedev may await.
Don’t forget this is a player who triumphed on hardcourts in Indian Wells back in March (beating Nadal in the final) and more recently he’s won 14 of his last 18 matches on tour.
CAROLINE GARCIA was highly impressive when winning in Cincinnati where conditions are also quick.
It was her third title in just two months and she’s now won 26 of her last 30 matches. During that run she’s beaten top-10 stars Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka.
That’s form which you simply have to take notice of and while there’s certainly an argument to be made about the value in her price having disappeared, I’m still tempted enough to back Garcia at around the 16/1 mark.
Her form is the best of the field coming into a wide-open event and she should be supported accordingly.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.