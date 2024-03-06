Tennis Indian Wells betting tips: Preview and best bets for BNP Paribas Open

Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for the opening Masters 1000 event of the ATP season, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz in the BNP Paribas Open at 50/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Alex de Minaur in the BNP Paribas Open at 35/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells, USA (outdoor hard) The fifth major. I suspect it’s a term you’ve heard before and if you haven’t, there’s a good case you’ll be hearing it from the Saudis in the near future. But, for now, Indian Wells is almost unquestionably the biggest tournament outside the four Grand Slams. Larry Ellison, the man behind software company Oracle, has helped transform the venue into the best in tennis with its facilities second to none. The players largely love it – with one notable exception: the Plexipave courts. They’ve baffled many a star down the years, perhaps most notably Andy Murray who has never won this tournament and has admitted he struggles getting to grips with what is a unique challenge. The court surface itself is slow and the Penn balls used bounce high off it. There look sure to be grumbles from some quarters about the pace, or lack of it, again this year.

However, those attributes combine with the dry desert air which allows the balls to fizz through that bit faster. Big servers have often done well here, particularly those who don’t like to be rushed, as can be the case when the ball comes through quick and low in the rallies. These were pretty much ideal conditions for John Isner – a man I backed here on more than one occasion – while Milos Raonic is another with a strong record in Indian Wells. The man who fits that template this year is TAYLOR FRITZ, the champion here in 2022. It’s a run I remember painfully – that season I backed the other three semi-finalists only to see them fall to the inspired American, who was struggling with injury on finals day. Still, two years on, hopefully Fritz can make amends for that slaying job. He possesses that big serve which should cause plenty of problems for receivers, while he loves to line up the big forehand in the serve +1 shot. If the combination fires, as it did in 2022, Fritz can go deep again. He was a quarter-finalist last year and a semi-finalist in 2021, so the victory was certainly no flash in the pan. The 26-year-old has five top-10 wins at Indian Wells which, as you’ll see as you read on, isn’t a record many in this field can match. Form is decent enough, with a hardcourt title secured in Delray Beach after a run to the last eight of the Australian Open. The draw has also been fairly kind. CLICK HERE to back Fritz with Sky Bet Fritz is in the second quarter, with Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune the men seeded higher than him in that section. Medvedev did make the final 12 months ago but that was during a golden spell in which he’d won three successive tournaments. This year he has made the Australian Open final but the way in which he did so, playing several long matches, forced a change in schedule and he arrives here off the back of a defeat to Ugo Humbert in Dubai. Medvedev has never beaten a top-10 player here – he’d prefer it much faster – and can be taken on. So can Rune, who has failed to show anything like his best for some time and he’s now back with old coach Patrick Mouratoglou. That could reap rewards long term but, at present, he’s one to avoid. Rune will actually open against Rafael Nadal or the aforementioned Raonic, two players who seem to be permanently injured these days. Nadal has barely played in more than a year so it’s hard to see him challenging, despite a good tournament record. Djokovic hard to assess The first quarter is led by world number one and tournament favourite Novak Djokovic. Yet, who really knows what to expect from the Serb? Of course, he could march to the title but he’s not been seen since what was a pretty miserable performance by his standards in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner for the third time in four meetings. Djokovic is a five-time champion here but his last victory came back in 2016 and he’s not been past the last 16 since. There’s something of an asterisk next to that stat – he’s only appeared three times in that period, due largely to his COVID vaccination status. His last visit was five years ago. However, I feel there’s enough doubt around and am not interested in a price no bigger than 2/1. There other options in this section. Casper Ruud showed some good signs in Mexico in recent weeks but he’s never been beyond the last 16 here so is hard to back. Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz though were both seriously considered. Both have strong records in Indian Wells, Norrie winning the title in 2021 and Hurkacz making two quarter-finals, with his serve-forehand combination having plenty of potential in these conditions. However, not only have they landed in the same quarter as the favourite, they also look likely to have to play each other in round three, a match which looks hard to call.

ATP1000 Indian Wells main singles draw pic.twitter.com/ubuJvWrrxX — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) March 5, 2024