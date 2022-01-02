Our tennis man Andy Schooler picks out 7/1 and 28/1 shots for this week’s Adelaide International on the ATP Tour.
2pts win Marin Cilic in the Adelaide International at 7/1 (Betfred)
0.5pt e.w. John Millman in the Adelaide International at 28/1 (Sky Bet)
· Adelaide, Australia (outdoor hard)
While the top stars of the men’s game compete at the ATP Cup, two other events will take place in the opening week of the 2022 ATP Tour.
The first of those will be held in Adelaide, beginning on Monday – one of two ‘Adelaide International’ tournaments being staged in the South Australia city this year. The other is next week.
That’s rather fitting given Adelaide missed out in 2021 due to the COVID-hit schedule – it had only returned to the tour in 2020 when Andrey Rublev won on the same Greenset surface used at the Australian Open.
Favourite this time around is Gael Monfils but I’m ready to take on the veteran Frenchman.
While the top seed does have a track record of hitting the ground running, the vast majority of his early-weeks success has come in Doha. When it comes to Australia, he has little track record of note.
Even the bookies don’t seem convinced about his market position – at 9/2 he’s a pretty cool favourite and one that can be opposed.
I will do so by backing MARIN CILIC, a player there is much to like about.
First of all, he’s got that proven ability to start a season fast – the Croatian has twice won a title in the opening week of a season, emerging as champion in Chennai on two occasions.
Cilic has also played some of his best tennis in Down Under, reaching the Australian Open final in 2018, as well as the semis in 2010.
Some will point out that all these events happened some time ago and that’s a fair point.
But we saw a rejuvenated Cilic in the second half of 2021.
After winning on the grass of Stuttgart, Cilic went on to claim doubles silver at the Olympics.
Back-to-back singles finals on the ATP Tour followed with Cilic winning the title in St Petersburg, before he ended the year by helping Croatia reach the Davis Cup final.
While I’m no big believer in the ‘nappy factor’, Cilic is a pretty positive guy and maybe the birth of his second son in September contributed to that strong end to the season.
Whether that is true or not, Cilic certainly appears well set for 2022 and straining at the leash to compete.
Ahead of the new campaign, he described his 2021 as “unforgettable”, saying the year “jogs my memory of my skills”.
He added: “I’m so enthusiastic about what’s coming. I sit up (ready) for persevering with this momentum.”
With a first-round bye, Cilic only needs four wins to claim the title here.
The first of those matches could come against Thiago Monteiro, a man who played very well in Melbourne in his first event of 2021.
That’s potentially tricky but Cilic is the classier player on a hardcourt and should have too much, as long as there’s not a lot of rust to shake off.
His seeded foe in the last eight is Laslo Djere, ranked outside the top 50, with second seed Karen Khachanov due to lie in wait in the semi-finals.
The Olympic silver medallist in singles has never been Mr Consistent and with Cilic holding a 2-0 record over the Russian, including in St Petersburg in October, I see no reason to be overly concerned.
I’ll back Cilic at Betfred’s 7/1, although 13/2 is widely available and fine too.
In the top half, Tommy Paul is arguably the man to beat, rather than Monfils.
The American ended 2021 by winning his maiden ATP title in Stockholm, while he was a semi-finalist here two years ago.
The sixth seed, who is in the same quarter of the draw as Monfils, will doubtless have his backers at a best price of 12/1 but I’m going to go for an each-way punt in this section by backing home hope JOHN MILLMAN.
He’s made a habit of beating higher-ranked players in his homeland, as well as pushing the very best in his natural conditions – Millman should have beaten Roger Federer at the 2020 Australian Open but lost in a final-set tie-break.
That same year, Millman beat three top-50 players during the swing Down Under, making the quarter-finals in Auckland. He’s also been to the last eight in Sydney in the past and has taken both Federer and Andy Murray the distance in Brisbane.
With Millman having finished 2021 well despite having to nurse a foot problem at times – he made four quarter-finals after the US Open – the 32-year-old is another player who’ll be looking to pick up where he left off.
The Aussie certainly sounds confident heading into the new campaign.
“I’m actually really happy with where the body’s at right now,” he said a few days ago. “It’s in better shape than it was at some stages this year (2021).
“With COVID, it's been really challenging as an Aussie tennis player on the road this year. So at times mentally I probably haven't been at 100 per cent this year.
“But, right now, I'm physically and mentally in a good spot and I do believe if I can keep my body like this, I can have a better 2022 season.”
The big test in Millman’s quarter looks to be Frances Tiafoe, whom he would face in round two. However, the American can be very up and down, while Millman leads their head-to-head 3-1 (all on hardcourts).
This looks a decent opportunity for Millman and a small each-way punt at 28/1 with Sky Bet is the call.
· Melbourne, Australia (outdoor hard)
Tuesday start – preview will appear here…
Posted at 0945 GMT on 02/01/22
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.