Adelaide International 1

· Adelaide, Australia (outdoor hard)

While the top stars of the men’s game compete at the ATP Cup, two other events will take place in the opening week of the 2022 ATP Tour.

The first of those will be held in Adelaide, beginning on Monday – one of two ‘Adelaide International’ tournaments being staged in the South Australia city this year. The other is next week.

That’s rather fitting given Adelaide missed out in 2021 due to the COVID-hit schedule – it had only returned to the tour in 2020 when Andrey Rublev won on the same Greenset surface used at the Australian Open.

Favourite this time around is Gael Monfils but I’m ready to take on the veteran Frenchman.

While the top seed does have a track record of hitting the ground running, the vast majority of his early-weeks success has come in Doha. When it comes to Australia, he has little track record of note.

Even the bookies don’t seem convinced about his market position – at 9/2 he’s a pretty cool favourite and one that can be opposed.

I will do so by backing MARIN CILIC, a player there is much to like about.

First of all, he’s got that proven ability to start a season fast – the Croatian has twice won a title in the opening week of a season, emerging as champion in Chennai on two occasions.

Cilic has also played some of his best tennis in Down Under, reaching the Australian Open final in 2018, as well as the semis in 2010.

Some will point out that all these events happened some time ago and that’s a fair point.

But we saw a rejuvenated Cilic in the second half of 2021.

After winning on the grass of Stuttgart, Cilic went on to claim doubles silver at the Olympics.

Back-to-back singles finals on the ATP Tour followed with Cilic winning the title in St Petersburg, before he ended the year by helping Croatia reach the Davis Cup final.

While I’m no big believer in the ‘nappy factor’, Cilic is a pretty positive guy and maybe the birth of his second son in September contributed to that strong end to the season.

Whether that is true or not, Cilic certainly appears well set for 2022 and straining at the leash to compete.