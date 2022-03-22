This week’s Masters 1000 event in Miami looks pretty open, according to our Andy Schooler, who has four picks, ranging from 33/1 to 75/1.
1pt e.w. Jannik Sinner at 33/1 (Unibet)
0.5pt e.w. Cameron Norrie at 40/1 (Betfred)
0.5pt e.w. Jenson Brooksby at 75/1 (Unibet)
0.5pt e.w. Sebastian Korda at 66/1 (BoyleSports)
Miami Open
· Miami, USA (outdoor hard)
We’ll get another proper look at the direction tennis is heading in Miami over the next fortnight.
As was the case at Florida’s Masters 1000 event last year, there will be no Novak Djokovic, no Rafael Nadal and no Roger Federer in attendance.
The 2021 tournament duly threw up Hubert Hurkacz as its winner at a chunky price and something similar certainly should not be ruled out.
Ahead of Indian Wells, I wrote about the top seeds’ poor tournament record and while things aren’t so bad in Miami, the leading names hardly have a sparkling record here either.
Yes, eighth seed Hurkacz is a former champion and both Alex Zverev and Jannik Sinner have been beaten finalists (the latter last year) but overall it’s not a venue likely to fill the top seeds with confidence.
For example, top seed Daniil Medvedev has never been beyond the last eight of this tournament which since 2019 has been held in or on the grounds of the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium having moved up into the city from its long-term home on nearby Key Biscayne.
Regardless of venue, conditions are always pretty humid. Throw in a Laykold court which isn’t particularly fast and Dunlop balls which get fluffed up quickly by the humid air and it tends to play slower than ideal for Medvedev – and many others.
Power players can still hit through the court but the ball doesn’t sit up as nicely as it does in Indian Wells.
Rounding out the top four seedings are Alex Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini but none has really impressed so far in 2022 with consistency lacking.
As stated, Zverev did make the final here four years ago but he’s looked a way off his form of last summer with plenty of self-inflicted off-court issues having dogged him of late.
So if the top seeds are to be swerved, which players do look worth a bet?
I’m going to take a quarter-by-quarter approach – after all it so nearly worked in Indian Wells where it produced three of the four semi-finalists but not the winner. I can feel the anger building again so I think it’s best I move on quickly…
Let’s start in the bottom half of the draw where JANNIK SINNER looks a tempting price of 33/1.
He showed last year that the conditions suit his game, making the final only to lose to Hurkacz.
The Italian has made a strong start to the current season, posting a 13-2 win-loss record so far, and he looks to be in a decent-enough part of the draw.
The two seeds ahead of him in the third quarter are Berrettini and Andrey Rublev and the latter may well be feeling it after a semi-final run in Indian Wells, one which ended in hugely disappointing fashion with the Russian failing to take some good chances in a straight-sets defeat to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.
Rublev, who punched his racquet so hard in frustration that he drew blood from his knuckles during that match, may be able to respond well here but he’s not got a great record in Miami and will likely have to face a rejuvenated Nick Kyrgios in his opening contest.
Sinner is twice the price of Rublev and while part of that is down to the fact that he was forced out of Indian Wells due to illness, he’ll have had more a week to recover by the time he opens his campaign.
In quarter four, the one featuring Zverev, Briton CAMERON NORRIE looks to have a strong chance.
He’s generally played his best tennis on North American hardcourts, while he’s certainly happy in Floridian conditions – he was the champion in Delray Beach earlier this year.
Norrie continued his decent form in Indian Wells, reaching the quarter-finals, which won’t have been easy given his position as defending champion – the first time the Briton has had to carry that tag at a tournament of this stature.
He’ll be free of such pressure this week and, at 40/1, I like his chances.
Some will fancy John Isner (80/1), a potential third-round foe for Norrie. After all, he won here in 2018 and was the runner-up 12 months later.
However, Norrie has won two of their four meetings, including recently en route to the Acapulco final.
Zverev is undoubtedly the big worry – the German leads Norrie 3-0, albeit all of their matches have been hard-fought affairs – but I’m happy to take a chance on a player who I feel continues to be underrated by the bookies.
In the top half, I’m going to take on messrs Medvedev and Tsitspas with a couple of long shots.
I was certainly tempted to get with defending champ Hurkacz (33s). He’s another former champion up the coast in Delray Beach, while he’s shown some signs that he’s returning towards his best in recent weeks, reaching the semis in Dubai and the last 16 in Indian Wells.
But I’ve yet to see him in truly great form in 2022 and so I’m more drawn towards a player who has a great future ahead of him, namely JENSON BROOKSBY.
I picked out the young American as one to watch in the close season and despite a disrupted start to the year, he’s already shown that he’s very much the real deal, moving into the world’s top 40.
A finalist in Dallas, the 21-year-old then came within a point of beating Zverev in Acapulco, before he did take out Tsitsipas in Indian Wells where he also defeated Karen Khachanov for the loss of just three games en route to the last 16.
Brooksby’s ability to stick in the rallies should be well served by the conditions in Miami where players will find it hard to hit winners against him.
A last-16 meeting with Medvedev would certainly be a fascinating watch and I can’t resist a small-stakes punt at 75/1 (Unibet) or 66s with several other firms.
Finally, in qaurter two, I’m going to back another man who will feel very much at home here and that’s SEBASTIAN KORDA.
He was born in the Sunshine State, learned his trade at the famous IMG Academy in Bradenton and still lives there when not on the tour grind.
Korda showed he was in-tune with conditions here last year when he made the last eight, while earlier in 2021 he was runner-up at the aforementioned Delray Beach event.
This season he thrashed Norrie at the Australian Open and while the Briton took his revenge in Delray, a 7-6 final-set loss to the eventual champ is some decent franked form.
Most recently, Korda pushed Nadal all the way in Indian Wells, again losing 7-6 in the decider.
Perhaps some will suggest a mental frailty – Korda led that final set by a double break and 5-2 but could only get within two points of victory.
However, at 66/1, I’m prepared to give the American a chance to show what he can do.
Auger-Aliassime and Tsitsipas are the big dangers in this section, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.
I am less concerned by the latter two though. Given Fritz’s physical issues on finals weekend in Indian Wells, I can’t see him being a factor again here, while Alcaraz also put a lot in physically and mentally in California.
He’s now joint second-favourite here and while there’s no doubt he’s a man going places quickly, I see little value in him this week at 13/2 and the Spaniard can be opposed.
Posted at 2105 GMT on 22/03/22
