Miami Open

· Miami, USA (outdoor hard)

We’ll get another proper look at the direction tennis is heading in Miami over the next fortnight.

As was the case at Florida’s Masters 1000 event last year, there will be no Novak Djokovic, no Rafael Nadal and no Roger Federer in attendance.

The 2021 tournament duly threw up Hubert Hurkacz as its winner at a chunky price and something similar certainly should not be ruled out.

Ahead of Indian Wells, I wrote about the top seeds’ poor tournament record and while things aren’t so bad in Miami, the leading names hardly have a sparkling record here either.

Yes, eighth seed Hurkacz is a former champion and both Alex Zverev and Jannik Sinner have been beaten finalists (the latter last year) but overall it’s not a venue likely to fill the top seeds with confidence.

For example, top seed Daniil Medvedev has never been beyond the last eight of this tournament which since 2019 has been held in or on the grounds of the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium having moved up into the city from its long-term home on nearby Key Biscayne.

Regardless of venue, conditions are always pretty humid. Throw in a Laykold court which isn’t particularly fast and Dunlop balls which get fluffed up quickly by the humid air and it tends to play slower than ideal for Medvedev – and many others.

Power players can still hit through the court but the ball doesn’t sit up as nicely as it does in Indian Wells.

Rounding out the top four seedings are Alex Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini but none has really impressed so far in 2022 with consistency lacking.

As stated, Zverev did make the final here four years ago but he’s looked a way off his form of last summer with plenty of self-inflicted off-court issues having dogged him of late.

So if the top seeds are to be swerved, which players do look worth a bet?

I’m going to take a quarter-by-quarter approach – after all it so nearly worked in Indian Wells where it produced three of the four semi-finalists but not the winner. I can feel the anger building again so I think it’s best I move on quickly…

Let’s start in the bottom half of the draw where JANNIK SINNER looks a tempting price of 33/1.

He showed last year that the conditions suit his game, making the final only to lose to Hurkacz.

The Italian has made a strong start to the current season, posting a 13-2 win-loss record so far, and he looks to be in a decent-enough part of the draw.

The two seeds ahead of him in the third quarter are Berrettini and Andrey Rublev and the latter may well be feeling it after a semi-final run in Indian Wells, one which ended in hugely disappointing fashion with the Russian failing to take some good chances in a straight-sets defeat to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.