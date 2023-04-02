1pt Cristian Garin to win the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 17/2 (bet365)

Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship

Houston, USA (outdoor clay)

First things first – the Houston clay is not the same as its European equivalent.

It’s always played much faster here and all you need to do to realise this is take a look at the roll of honour.

Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Ivo Karlovic have all won here, and for each of them it remains their only clay title at tour level.

Andy Roddick and Jack Sock are other big-serving, former Houston champions hardly known for producing their best on clay.

Essentially the surface here does not blunt the serve in quite the same way it would do on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Perhaps Isner or Sock will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy again, or maybe JJ Wolf can continue his improvement.

I certainly considered Isner at 9/1. He’s often performed well here over the years, reaching three finals, including last year’s.

However, there’s little doubt the 37-year-old’s powers are on the wane and while he did make the Dallas final in February, since then he’s suffered three first-round defeats.