After a small profit was earned at the Miami Open, Andy Schooler previews this week’s three events on the ATP Tour – Houston, Estoril and Marrakech.
1pt Cristian Garin to win the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship at 17/2 (bet365)
First things first – the Houston clay is not the same as its European equivalent.
It’s always played much faster here and all you need to do to realise this is take a look at the roll of honour.
Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Ivo Karlovic have all won here, and for each of them it remains their only clay title at tour level.
Andy Roddick and Jack Sock are other big-serving, former Houston champions hardly known for producing their best on clay.
Essentially the surface here does not blunt the serve in quite the same way it would do on the shores of the Mediterranean.
Perhaps Isner or Sock will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy again, or maybe JJ Wolf can continue his improvement.
I certainly considered Isner at 9/1. He’s often performed well here over the years, reaching three finals, including last year’s.
However, there’s little doubt the 37-year-old’s powers are on the wane and while he did make the Dallas final in February, since then he’s suffered three first-round defeats.
Of particular concern is the fact that in those four consecutive defeats, he won just one of six tie-breaks.
One long shot with potential is the big-serving Aleksandar Kovacevic.
The New Yorker has won two Challenger titles on hardcourts in recent weeks and has the type of hard-hitting, lots-of-aces game which might just work in Houston.
However, it is a bit more of a gut feeling than anything else – Kovacevic’s experience on clay is pretty limited – so I’m struggling to pull the trigger on this one. bet365 offer a best of 40/1.
Instead, I’m edging away from the winning profile I’ve actually just written about.
The form of CRISTIAN GARIN has caught the eye in recent weeks and now a move onto the Houston clay may well see it continue.
The Chilean hadn’t enjoyed the best of starts to 2023, although he didn’t manage wins over Pedro Martinez and Dominic Thiem during the South American claycourt swing.
Things did pick up on the hardcourts of Indian Wells and Miami though.
Across the ‘Sunshine Double’ events, Garin won a total of nine matches (including qualifying). Casper Ruud was among his victims in Indian Wells, while Miami saw him push Stefanos Tsitsipas to a final set.
That’s a nice lead-in to an event at which he has performed well in the past.
Garin won the title here in 2019 and, after it was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, returned last year and made the semis when struggling for form after injury.
In short, he’s a clay specialist who has managed to deal with the faster conditions found in Houston.
Throw in the decent form and I’m prepared to give him a go here at 17/2 – sadly the early 11/1 quotes disappeared quickly.
OK, home hopes Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, the two market leaders, may well have something to say about that but neither has come close to conquering Houston before.
Perhaps that service power could propel Tiafoe to the title here but a price of 9/2 simply doesn’t make much appeal.
Posted at 2110 GMT on 02/04/23
