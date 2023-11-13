Tennis betting tips: Day three predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Djokovic v Sinner

His loss to Jannik Sinner on Sunday was all rather predictable. He’s struggled all year against the elite – he’s now 1-7 against top-10 opponents – and against the Italian he failed to create a single break point.

Now with Boris Becker on board as coach, there’s been an uplift and you have to fear for Tsitsipas here.

He’s clearly improved in recent weeks after his post-Wimbledon part of the season was affected by a back injury.

Rune was excellent and enjoyed great success in the longer rallies, while he used the drop shot well and came to the net at times to keep his opponent guessing.

Not for the first time, the Dane was prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Serb and pushed him to a final set.

Rune should have taken plenty of positives from his opening-day loss to Novak Djokovic.

Sinner served very well but also targeted the weak Tsitsipas backhand – the Greek was forced to play more than half his shots on that wing which is a far cry from his season stats as a whole.

Rune will doubtless look to do the same and even if Tsitsipas looks to cover that in an attempt to play more forehands, the Dane has the ability to change the direction and get the balls into the space which will subsequently be created.

Rune has won both previous meetings, one of which was played on indoor hard. The result in Stockholm last season was 6-4 6-4 with Tsitsipas unable to break serve.

Another significant stat that day was the points won on second serve – 68% for Rune and only 47% for Tsitsipas. That gap will need to close considerably for Tsitsipas to stand a chance here.

I was surprised to see Rune open at 8/11 to win this, less so with the money that has seen those odds cut to 8/13.

Fatigue would be my only real concern – he did look a little weary after more than three hours on court on Sunday.

With that and the market move in mind, backing him to win in straight sets at 13/8 looks the way to go as he may need to get this one done early.

Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner (2000 GMT)

This could be a cracking contest, although those hoping for such a match should be wary of their head-to-head between the pair.

Djokovic leads 3-0 with two of those matches settled in straight sets, including the most recent in this season’s Wimbledon semi-finals.

Sinner did serve very well during his opening victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, not facing a break point, but here he goes from facing the player ranked 29th for return games won this season (19.8%) to the one ranked fourth (29.6%). That’s hugely significant.

Djokovic has broken the Sinner serve at least once in every set they’ve played bar one. For the record, he’s 6/5 to break in every set of this match with Sky Bet.

Such stats mean Sinner is coming onto court in a different frame of mind to Holger Rune, who pushed Djokovic to the limit on Sunday – the Dane had beaten the world number one twice previously.

But, if he is able to put that mental baggage to one side, Sinner does have the game to cause problems in these fairly fast conditions.

He hits the ball harder than any of his title rivals in this field – off both wings – so will have the ability to rush Djokovic given the ball is coming through quick and relatively low.

The Serb, who spent more than three hours on court against Rune, wasn’t at his best the other day and looks to still be feeling the effects of the virus which bothered him in Paris recently – he was blowing his nose at changeovers during his Rune win.

So, if Sinner is able to execute an aggressive, clean game, this could finally be his day. He’s available at 13/8.

Yet we’ve seen time and again that it is very hard to do that against Djokovic.

Potential tiredness is perhaps one of the reasons Djokovic is available at 4/7 for the win and at that price I’m sure he’ll have his backers, although it’s not one I can really be putting up here.

I’ll sit on the fence somewhat and instead highlight a value price in the double-faults market.

Yes, Sinner has served only 0.15 DFs per game to Djokovic’s 0.22 this season – reversing the stats from 2022 – but I think having the Italian at 7/2 to serve the most in this match is just too big.

This is something which has occurred in all three of the pair’s previous meetings and that again promotes the theory that the best returners put servers under greater pressure on their second serve, forcing them to go for that little bit extra be it more speed or closer to the lines.

In short, this looks worth a try.

Preview posted 2050 GMT on 14/11/2023

