Tennis betting tips: Day four predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Medvedev v Zverev

Andy Schooler previews the action on day three of the ATP Finals in Turin, including a meeting between Alex Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.
1pt Alex Zverev to beat Daniil Medvedev at 9/5 (General)
1.5pts tie-break in Zverev v Medvedev at 5/4 (Unibet, BetUK)
1pt Zverev to serve most aces v Medvedev at 13/8 (bet365)
This will be the first meeting between these two but it’s already hard to be confident about Rublev’s chances.
As those who read my outright preview will know, I did feel he had a decent chance of making an impact on this tournament from the outset but once again he came up short mentally on Monday when he suffered a 6-4 6-2 defeat to Daniil Medvedev.
The first set was close and after a shaky start, Rublev fought back well and certainly had his chances.
However, once he had failed to convert a plethora of break points (he finished 0-for-7) and lost the set, he went away too easily.
By the end of the match, he was emotional and looked a broken man.
The way he played in set one, trying to be aggressive and punch holes in his opponent’s defence, was at least enough to suggest he’s capable of causing Alcaraz problems here.
Had this match been first up for both men, I’d have probably backed Rublev at 8/5 but I just can’t bring myself to side with him now given how he finished less than 48 hours ago.
I wasn’t particularly keen on Alcaraz’s title chances at the start and while I wasn’t brave enough to oppose him the other day, I wasn’t surprised by his loss to Alex Zverev and the Spaniard is now in a must-win position here.
To be fair, Alcaraz played fairly well against Alex Zverev only to lose from a set up.
Afterwards he bemoaned the speed of the court, saying it was too quick given the pace found elsewhere during the regular season.
This didn’t come as a great shock and also shows Alcaraz probably isn’t in the best frame of mind either.
For me, I’m not enthused at all about this one from a betting perspective and will leave it alone, preferring other bets in the day’s second match…
Having gone 4-1 against Zverev in 2023, Medvedev has now won nine of their last 11 meetings.
Unsurprisingly, he’s the favourite for this one.
However, there could be some juice in Zverev’s price of 9/5.
He struck the ball well against Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, his weaker forehand wing standing firm.
A win against that calibre of opponent will have been a huge boost to a player who prior to that match had won just two of his 15 matches against top-10 players in 2023.
In a match set to be played out mainly from the baseline, the key will be whether Zverev can punch holes in the famous Medvedev defence.
Rublev couldn’t do it often enough the other day, although he did create chances.
Medvedev’s retrieving was good but I didn’t feel he played outstandingly well and it felt like the contest could have swung had Rublev not missed a raft of opportunities at 5-4 in the first set.
When it comes to Zverev’s chances, what I do think is significant is how many of his wins over Medvedev have come in quick conditions.
His only victory over the Russian this year was in Cincinnati, while he was also a victor at this event when it was held in London in 2019.
Of course, of considerable importance is their record on this very court, a fast Greenset one which is aided by slight altitude in Turin.
The pair met twice in the 2021 tournament – one won by Zverev. Medvedev edged a tight battle when they met in the group stage but Zverev reversed the result in the final.
On both occasions, serve dominated.
There was just one break in three sets in the first contest and two in the rematch.
Notably, Zverev was broken just once in his opening match here this year, while Medvedev held throughout his win over Rublev.
A tie-break is on offer at 5/4 with 2+ tempting at 7/1 (bet365) for those who like a chunky price.
The other bet worth a mention is Zverev to serve the most aces at 13/8.
He managed that in both of those previous Turin clashes – and by decent margins (18-14 and 8-3).
That shot was in good working order the other day (16 aces, 77% first serves in and 79% first-serve points won) so this looks a decent angle too.
Posted at 1700 GMT on 14/11/23
