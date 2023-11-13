Tennis betting tips: Day four predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Medvedev v Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz v Andrey Rublev (1330 GMT)

This will be the first meeting between these two but it’s already hard to be confident about Rublev’s chances.

As those who read my outright preview will know, I did feel he had a decent chance of making an impact on this tournament from the outset but once again he came up short mentally on Monday when he suffered a 6-4 6-2 defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

The first set was close and after a shaky start, Rublev fought back well and certainly had his chances.

However, once he had failed to convert a plethora of break points (he finished 0-for-7) and lost the set, he went away too easily.

By the end of the match, he was emotional and looked a broken man.

The way he played in set one, trying to be aggressive and punch holes in his opponent’s defence, was at least enough to suggest he’s capable of causing Alcaraz problems here.

Had this match been first up for both men, I’d have probably backed Rublev at 8/5 but I just can’t bring myself to side with him now given how he finished less than 48 hours ago.

I wasn’t particularly keen on Alcaraz’s title chances at the start and while I wasn’t brave enough to oppose him the other day, I wasn’t surprised by his loss to Alex Zverev and the Spaniard is now in a must-win position here.

To be fair, Alcaraz played fairly well against Alex Zverev only to lose from a set up.

Afterwards he bemoaned the speed of the court, saying it was too quick given the pace found elsewhere during the regular season.

This didn’t come as a great shock and also shows Alcaraz probably isn’t in the best frame of mind either.

For me, I’m not enthused at all about this one from a betting perspective and will leave it alone, preferring other bets in the day’s second match…