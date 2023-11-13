Tennis betting tips: Day four predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Djokovic v Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz (1330 GMT)

It’s D-Day in the Green Group at the ATP Finals on Thursday.

It’s complicated picture but Djokovic’s aim must be to win in straight sets – he’s highly likely to progress to the semi-finals if does so and may even top the group.

He’s odds-on to claim such a victory but I’m not convinced.

Djokovic has been troubled by two opponents ready to be aggressive against him on a quick court and while he’s still played well, it wasn’t enough against an inspired Jannik Sinner on Tuesday night.

That was his second three-hour battle of the week and it was no great surprise to see him cancel practice on Wednesday.

Hurkacz, who steps in as a replacement for the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, is another player with big weapons, capable of taking the match to Djokovic, and conditions look ideal for a game based on a big first serve but backed up by serious firepower off the ground, particularly on the forehand side.

My view is that Hurkacz is too big at 5/1 to win this but there’s no getting away from the fact that Djokovic has won six out of six against him and that’s a big reason behind that price. You also have to question the motivation given he has no chance of qualifying and even a victory will not be enough to move him up the rankings.

However, there’s no doubt the Pole has proven he can test Djokovic in the right conditions, which these are.

Their only indoor match, at the 2021 Paris Masters, went to a final-set tie-break, while their most recent clash at Wimbledon in July saw Hurkacz hold great chances before losing in four sets.

In a match featuring only two breaks of serve, Hurkacz led the first-set breaker 6-3 and the second 5-4 with a mini-break before managing to lose both.

I think a look back at those matches is a nod to where the best bets lie in this match, namely the tie-break markets.

Hurkacz has managed to break the Djokovic serve only four times in six meetings, but a player in good form (won in Shanghai, made semis in Basel and Cincinnati) will get much out of this court.

Djokovic, who served 20 aces against Sinner (a career-high for a best-of-three match) has struggled to break on it – just five breaks in six sets – and so I’ll happily back a tie-break in the match at even money.

2+ at 10/1 is also worth a small interest, while it would be amiss not to mention the 28/1 being dangled by Sky Bet about Djokovic in their ‘tie-break triumph’ market.

That’s basically the Serb, who has won 30 of the 38 tie-breaks he’s played this season, to win 7-6 7-6.

A first-set breaker also looks a strong possibility – stronger than odds of 11/4 suggest – so that gets the nod too.

Remember four of Djokovic’s six sets so far in Turin have gone the distance.

OK, that’s plenty of eggs in the one basket, so if you want to pick and choose your bets from that lot, that’s fine but I’m feeling confident about how this one unfolds so will try the three TB selections.

Jannik Sinner v Holger Rune (2000 GMT)

Sinner was excellent against Novak Djokovic on Tuesday night, producing a win which may prove a huge one in the context of his career.

The Italian, who was roared on by one of the loudest crowds you’re ever likely to hear at a tennis match, was widely hailed as a future world number one before Carlos Alcaraz entered the chat.

That sort of victory is one which could instil true belief for the long-term future but, in the here and now, I can’t help but feel there’s been an overreaction to that performance.

Quotes of 11/4 about Rune do the Dane a disservice.

It was only on Sunday that he pushed Djokovic beyond the three-hour mark, eventually losing in three sets.

Like Sinner, he’ll bring plenty of aggression to the court and will look to come forward when he can.

Notably, Rune has won both of the pair’s previous meetings, although each has been a tight affair, decided in a final set.

If that’s a potential mental advantage, there could well be a physical one too.

While Sinner had to slug it out for more than three hours against Djokovic in what was a physically and mentally draining encounter, Rune had his feet up having played for only a few minutes earlier in the day due to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ injury retirement.

He’ll be fresh for this one and, regardless of the outcome of the first match of the day, will come into the contest knowing exactly what’s required – he has to win. He cannot qualify if he loses.

Sinner, on the other hand, may already be through by the time he takes to the court and, if that’s the case, he’ll have the option of going easy in this one. If that is the scenario, will he really want another three-set marathon ahead of the semi-finals?

All things considered, Rune looks the value here, certainly at time of writing.

Posted at 1000 GMT on 16/11/23