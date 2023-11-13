Tennis betting tips: Day five predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Medvedev v Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev (1330 GMT)

Much has written about tennis’ crazy scheduling in 2023 but it seems officialdom refuses to listen and simply goes on making bad decisions.

The latest mess is the order of play for Friday at the ATP Finals where it is frankly staggering that this match is taking place first.

An Alcaraz victory in this one (and he’s the slight favourite) would render the evening match meaningless. How that is good for the sport or the tournament – which has already had to deal with angry fans watching a ridiculously-poor exhibition match on Tuesday - I can’t work out.

Any way, with my rant over, the equation is easy to understand for these two players.

Alcaraz knows victory puts him into the last four, although he could still qualify even if he loses.

For Medvedev, he has already qualified but if he wants to guarantee finishing top of the group then he’ll need to win.

Writing prior to the conclusion of the other group, it’s hard to know whether he’ll really want to do that or not. At time of writing, if he finishes top he could meet Novak Djokovic.

My view is that Medvedev is likely to want to simply keep on winning.

He’s won both matches so far in straight sets without actually playing his best tennis.

Still, the Russian has lost serve only once and his defensive game has again been very good.

Also, the last time these two met, at the US Open, he was a winner in four sets.

Conditions in New York are quicker than average and they will be faster still when they face off on Friday in Turin. I think that favours Medvedev.

Alcaraz complained about the speedy nature of the court after his opening-match loss to Alex Zverev, a contest which saw him lose serve three times.

He recovered on Wednesday with a fairly routine win although Andrey Rublev hardly helped himself with another disappointing display.

Medvedev should provide a much sterner test and I’m a little surprised to see him as the underdog here.

It’s far from a great bet but I’ll have a small-stakes play on Medvedev in this one.

Andrey Rublev v Alex Zverev (1930 GMT)

The odds of the first match suggest this one will have nothing riding on it.

The uncertainty makes betting on it, certainly at this stage, tricky.

I’ve had some success at this event over the years backing a big-priced underdog in a ‘dead’ match – I remember Rublev himself toppling Dominic Thiem at the 2020 edition – and I had hoped we might get a similar scenario here.

However, Rublev is a best price of 6/5 which is of little interest given how he’s played so far this week.

The Russian has looked a little under the weather and has cut a dejected figure during his two straight-sets losses.

He had first-set chances in both matches but failed to take those opportunities and unravelled after that mentally.

The reason he’s as short as he is, is probably his 3-0 winning record over Zverev this year. He’s lost just one set across those matches.

However, these conditions suit Zverev’s game, as we’ve already seen this week.

He banged down 16 aces as he beat Carlos Alcaraz and another nine in defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

He really should have won the first set in the latter match, missing an easy volley to lead 5-1 in the tie-break before then squandering two set points as more errors arrived when under pressure, with the often-suspect forehand again at the root of his problems.

If you do fancy Medvedev to win the opener – a result which would keep this match alive – then Zverev may well be worth backing too given he’s at 8/11. The price will surely shorten if Medvedev is the victor in the afternoon.

However, I don’t really want an odds-on bet for a match with nothing riding on it so I’m going to refrain from getting involved in this one and keep the profits of earlier in the week ready for, hopefully, some better bets over the weekend.

Posted at 0855 GMT on 17/11/23