Tennis betting tips: Day five predictions for the 2023 ATP Finals featuring Djokovic v Hurkacz

Jannik Sinner v Holger Rune (2000 GMT)

Sinner was excellent against Novak Djokovic on Tuesday night, producing a win which may prove a huge one in the context of his career.

The Italian, who was roared on by one of the loudest crowds you’re ever likely to hear at a tennis match, was widely hailed as a future world number one before Carlos Alcaraz entered the chat.

That sort of victory is one which could instil true belief for the long-term future but, in the here and now, I can’t help but feel there’s been an overreaction to that performance.

Quotes of 11/4 about Rune do the Dane a disservice.

It was only on Sunday that he pushed Djokovic beyond the three-hour mark, eventually losing in three sets.

Like Sinner, he’ll bring plenty of aggression to the court and will look to come forward when he can.

Notably, Rune has won both of the pair’s previous meetings, although each has been a tight affair, decided in a final set.

If that’s a potential mental advantage, there could well be a physical one too.

While Sinner had to slug it out for more than three hours against Djokovic in what was a physically and mentally draining encounter, Rune had his feet up having played for only a few minutes earlier in the day due to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ injury retirement.

He’ll be fresh for this one and, regardless of the outcome of the first match of the day, will come into the contest knowing exactly what’s required – he has to win. He cannot qualify if he loses.

Sinner, on the other hand, may already be through by the time he takes to the court and, if that’s the case, he’ll have the option of going easy in this one. If that is the scenario, will he really want another three-set marathon ahead of the semi-finals?

All things considered, Rune looks the value here, certainly at time of writing.