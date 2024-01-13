Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day two best bets Tuesday January 16

Grigor Dimitrov v Marton Fucsovics

Regular readers will know I put these two up to win titles in the opening week of the season – Dimitrov won in Brisbane but Fucsovics lost his first-round match in Hong Kong from match point up.

While the outcomes were wildly contrasting, I don’t think my assessment of Fucsovics being a fast starter to a season was wrong.

He’s twice been to the last 16 at Melbourne Park and almost repeated the trick last year when he led Jannik Sinner by two sets only to lose in five. Three times he’s beaten a seed in the first two rounds.

I don’t expect Dimitrov to go the same way – I wouldn’t have put him up as a potential champion in my outright preview if I did – but Fucsovics could well make this harder than many, including the bookies, expect.

He leads the head-to-head 2-1, all on a hardcourt, and I’m surprised to see him available at north of 4/1 for a third victory.

That means there’s value to be had in the sub-markets and the one I like is Fucsovics to win a set.

The Hungarian has only lost two of his 17 Australian Open matches in straight sets and one of those was to eventual champion Roger Federer in 2018.

The best price on this is even money which you can get via the set handicap market, backing Fucsovics with a +2.5 start.