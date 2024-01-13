Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day two best bets Tuesday January 16

Andy Schooler returned a profit on day two of the Australian Open, and his Sporting Life double also landed. Here are his selections for Tuesday’s action in Melbourne.
1.5pts Marton Fucsovics (+2.5) to beat Grigor Dimitrov on the set handicap at evens (William Hill)
1pt Petra Martic to beat Ajla Tomljanovic at 3/4 (General)
Regular readers will know I put these two up to win titles in the opening week of the season – Dimitrov won in Brisbane but Fucsovics lost his first-round match in Hong Kong from match point up.
While the outcomes were wildly contrasting, I don’t think my assessment of Fucsovics being a fast starter to a season was wrong.
He’s twice been to the last 16 at Melbourne Park and almost repeated the trick last year when he led Jannik Sinner by two sets only to lose in five. Three times he’s beaten a seed in the first two rounds.
I don’t expect Dimitrov to go the same way – I wouldn’t have put him up as a potential champion in my outright preview if I did – but Fucsovics could well make this harder than many, including the bookies, expect.
He leads the head-to-head 2-1, all on a hardcourt, and I’m surprised to see him available at north of 4/1 for a third victory.
That means there’s value to be had in the sub-markets and the one I like is Fucsovics to win a set.
The Hungarian has only lost two of his 17 Australian Open matches in straight sets and one of those was to eventual champion Roger Federer in 2018.
The best price on this is even money which you can get via the set handicap market, backing Fucsovics with a +2.5 start.
Tomljanovic is still feeling her way back from a long-term injury and still appeared to be shaking off the rust at the recent United Cup event.
She was the only player that week to lose to another returnee, Angelique Kerber, and posted her only win against Natalija Stevanovic, a player ranked down at 185 in the world rankings.
Martic made the quarter-finals in her season-opening event in Auckland, losing only to Emma Navarro, who has been one of the eyecatchers of the year so far.
The Croatian leads the pair’s head-to-head 2-1 and while that series stretches back many years, what is notable is that Tomljanovic has really struggled on her second serve.
That was also the case at the United Cup where she won just 29% of points behind that delivery against Kerber.
She’ll look to draw on the home-crowd support but it could only get her so far at the United Cup and Martic looks a decent price to progress from this one.
Preview posted 1130 GMT on 15/01/2024
