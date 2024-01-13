Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day two best bets Monday January 15

Andy Schooler will be delivering his best bets for every day of the Australian Open. Here are his picks for Monday.
1.5pts Vit Kopriva (+7.5) to beat Sebastian Korda on the game handicap at evens (General)
1pt Arantxa Rus to beat Anhelina Kalinina at 7/5 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)
Korda is hardly Mr Reliable and he looks a very short price here.
Yes, he’s easily talented enough to progress to round two and probably will, but I can’t help but feel he won’t find things as comfortable as he’d like.
The American lost to Yannick Hanfmann in his first match of the season in Brisbane and while things got better in Adelaide, he would not have expected to get a 6-2 6-1 walloping by Jiri Lehecka.
Kopriva had to come through qualifying to make the main draw but he did so in style, not dropping a set and losing his serve only once in his three matches.
Of course, this is a step up but a 2-2 record against top-50 opponents in the past suggests he’s capable of raising his game.
It’s the handicap market I like here with Kopriva getting a 7.5-game start. That looks rather big.
He should cover that if he manages to grab a set and it’s worth noting that Korda has won only eight of his 28 Grand Slam matches in straights.
Kalinina is another who has started the season disappointingly and could be a vulnerable seed in round one.
A player who prefers the clay, Kalinina has lost both matches in 2024, going down in straight sets to Clara Burel (world no 52) and Marta Kostyuk (41).
Rus, who is ranked between those two, has begun the year much better, going 1-1 at the United Cup where she only lost in a deciding set to Donna Vekic, another Melbourne seed.
She then progressed to the quarter-finals in Adelaide where it took top seed Elise Mertens to beat her after a highly competitive first set.
Admittedly, Kalinina did beat Rus 6-4 6-4 at the end of last season on indoor hard (they are 1-1 on the H2H overall) but at 7/5, I think the Dutchwoman is a decent price to reverse that result and make round two.
Preview posted 1038 GMT on 14/01/2024
