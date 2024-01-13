Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day two best bets Monday January 15

Sebastian Korda v Vit Kopriva

Korda is hardly Mr Reliable and he looks a very short price here.

Yes, he’s easily talented enough to progress to round two and probably will, but I can’t help but feel he won’t find things as comfortable as he’d like.

The American lost to Yannick Hanfmann in his first match of the season in Brisbane and while things got better in Adelaide, he would not have expected to get a 6-2 6-1 walloping by Jiri Lehecka.

Kopriva had to come through qualifying to make the main draw but he did so in style, not dropping a set and losing his serve only once in his three matches.

Of course, this is a step up but a 2-2 record against top-50 opponents in the past suggests he’s capable of raising his game.

It’s the handicap market I like here with Kopriva getting a 7.5-game start. That looks rather big.

He should cover that if he manages to grab a set and it’s worth noting that Korda has won only eight of his 28 Grand Slam matches in straights.