Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day seven best bets Saturday January 20

Another a profitable day on Friday, Andy Schooler previews Saturday’s action at the Australian Open.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day seven 1.5pts Over 35.5 games in Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev at 10/11 (William Hill, Star Sports) 0.5pt Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Daniil Medvedev at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Ugo Humbert v Hubert Hurkacz at 5/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Victoria Azarenka to beat Jelena Ostapenko at 57/50 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM) 1pt Dayana Yastremska to beat Emma Navarro at 7/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Daniil Medvedev Talking about Daniil Medvedev’s previous-round match which ended at 3.39am, former top-10 star John Isner said the Russian was “probably the one person a finish like this will affect the least”. Yet, as much as I respect ‘Big John’, I can’t help but think it’s going to have some impact on this match. After media, recovery and a meal, it’s hard to believe Medvedev saw his bed until around 7am at which point he had 36 hours until this match is due to begin. The good news is he’s facing an opponent he’s dominated in the past – Medvedev has won all six previous meetings.

Yet it’s notable that their closest contest came here in Melbourne two years ago when Auger-Aliassime held a match point before losing in five. I was a little surprised to see that record when I looked it up because FAA does have the power in his locker to push Medvedev back. The Russian tends to retreat well behind the baseline against such opponents and that is often when he finds himself struggling to maintain control of the rallies. That was certainly the case for much of his match the other night when Emil Ruusuvuori really should have taken him out and having also dropped a set in his opening match, it’s been an unconvincing start to the tournament by the two-time runner-up. Some of the famous late finishers have often struggled to back things up – Lleyton Hewitt lost in the next round after his 4.34am outing here in 2008, Andy Murray did likewise after ending at 4.08am last year, while in 2012 Philipp Kohlschreiber bowed out having played until 2.26am in what was then the US Open’s latest-ever finish. Kohlschreiber faced Isner in that one and the American commented about it on Thursday, saying he “felt so bad (the) next few days”. I can’t resist a small bet on Auger-Aliassime given his price of 4/1, while I also think the total-games line looks a little on the low side so over 35.5 games is the bigger play. The worry here is if Medvedev really is shattered and he loses quickly but, as Isner said, that seems less likely and I feel he’s more likely to struggle if he’s dragged deep, as he was when these two met here in 2022. Click here to back Auger-Aliassime with Sky Bet

Ugo Humbert v Hubert Hurkacz This looks likely to be another long contest, one featuring two strong servers and relatively poor returners. The head-to-head shows two previous meetings, both won by Hurkacz, although the most recent (in Basel last autumn) went all the way to a final-set tie-break. Humbert has only managed to break serve 11.5% of the time in that series, with Hurkacz’s figure not a great deal better at 15.4%. So far in Melbourne, Humbert has dropped sets in both matches – against Zhizhen Zhang and David Goffin – while Hurkacz edged an epic five-setter against Jukub Mensik when both men slammed down 19 aces. The total games line is probably set correctly here at 40.5 so I think the value lies in the tie-break markets – two of the five sets the pair have played have gone to one. I had planned on backing over 1.5 tie-breaks at 10/3 but that has since been cut into 9/4 which might be a bit short. Therefore I’ll take aim at a first-set tie-break, something that’s occurred in both of Hurkacz’s matches so far. 5/2 is the best price about this. Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka Azarenka leads the head-to-head 3-0 here and I feel she’s worth backing at odds-against here. Both women can be streaky players with their levels rising and dipping during matches which helps explain why all three matches have gone to a deciding set. The game totals have been 23, 30, 30 so backing the overs is worth considering. However, I’m prepared to stick my neck out and back the underdog. Twice the champion here and a semi-finalist last season, Azarenka provides greater weapons than Ostepankos’ previous opponents. She’s also more battle-hardened than Ajla Tomljanovic, who was beaten in three sets by the Latvian on Thursday. Ostapenko seemed to have that one under control after taking the opening set 6-0 but she let her opponent back in and it was really nip and tuck in the decider. Azarenka seems more likely to capitalise if she finds herself in a similar situation and I’m happy to back her at 57/50. Click here to back Azarenka with Sky Bet Emma Navarro v Dayana Yastremska Navarro’s impressive start to the season makes her the correct favourite here but I’m not convinced there should be so much of a gap between these two in the market. Yastremska came through qualifying and has since won both main-draw matches in straight sets, including a demolition of Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in round one. The former world no 21’s start to the season will raise hopes that she can return to the level she was at in 2020 and tha history shows she’s capable of challenging some of the best inj the game. She beat the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Sofia Kenin during that 2020 season, while in the past couple of years she’s taken down top-20 stars Jessica Pegula, Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova. Navarro is playing well, claiming the Auckland title last weekend, but there have been signs that her busy start to 2024 is having an effect. The 27th seed has needed three sets in both Melbourne matches so far and clearly has plenty of tennis in her legs. Given we know what Yastremska is capable of and she’s clearly playing well, backing her at 7/4 looks the way to go. Click here to back Yastremska with Sky Bet Posted at 1100 GMT on 18/01/24