Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day one best bets Sunday January 14

Frances Tiafoe v Borna Coric

I think there’s some value to be had in backing Coric here.

Tiafoe didn’t enjoy the best of finishes to 2023 and he’s begun the new season in disappointing fashion too.

The American lost to wild card Juncheng Shang in Hong Kong and followed that up with two straight-sets defeats at the Kooyong Classic, losing to Zhizhen Zhang and Milos Raonic. While it’s hard to place too much weight on that event, it is one of the more seriously taken exhibitions given nearly every player in attendance is seeking match play ahead of this tournament.

Coric, meanwhile, has just returned to the tour after halting his 2023 campaign after the US Open. He beat Tallon Griekspoor and lost to Casper Ruud at the United Cup before heading to Melbourne.

That lack of match play (and the potential fatigue) is what puts me off siding with the Croatian to win this best-of-five match but I’m happier to back him to win the opening set.

He beat Tiafoe in their only previous meeting and it’s notable that the American has now lost the first set in 10 of his lst 12 matches, if you include those two contests at Kooyong.

As for his Australian Open record, he’s lost the opener in 12 of 21 at Melbourne Park.

This looks one of the toughest possible draws for the 17th seed and with Coric knowing he may struggle fitness-wise if he falls a set down, backing him to make a fast start at 13/10 makes sense.