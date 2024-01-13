Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day one best bets Sunday January 14

Andy Schooler will be delivering his best bets for every day of the Australian Open. Here are his picks for Sunday’s opening day.
1.5pts Borna Coric to win the first set v Frances Tiafoe at 13/10 (betway, LiveScoreBet)
1pt Dane Sweeny to beat Francisco Cerundolo at 11/5 (BoyleSports, LiveScoreBet)
1.5pts double JJ Wolf & Lloyd Harris both to win at 13/10 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)
I think there’s some value to be had in backing Coric here.
Tiafoe didn’t enjoy the best of finishes to 2023 and he’s begun the new season in disappointing fashion too.
The American lost to wild card Juncheng Shang in Hong Kong and followed that up with two straight-sets defeats at the Kooyong Classic, losing to Zhizhen Zhang and Milos Raonic. While it’s hard to place too much weight on that event, it is one of the more seriously taken exhibitions given nearly every player in attendance is seeking match play ahead of this tournament.
Coric, meanwhile, has just returned to the tour after halting his 2023 campaign after the US Open. He beat Tallon Griekspoor and lost to Casper Ruud at the United Cup before heading to Melbourne.
That lack of match play (and the potential fatigue) is what puts me off siding with the Croatian to win this best-of-five match but I’m happier to back him to win the opening set.
He beat Tiafoe in their only previous meeting and it’s notable that the American has now lost the first set in 10 of his lst 12 matches, if you include those two contests at Kooyong.
As for his Australian Open record, he’s lost the opener in 12 of 21 at Melbourne Park.
This looks one of the toughest possible draws for the 17th seed and with Coric knowing he may struggle fitness-wise if he falls a set down, backing him to make a fast start at 13/10 makes sense.
Cerundolo looks easy to oppose at 2/5.
The Argentine has lost nine of his 15 hardcourt matches since leaving Miami last spring – this just isn’t his domain.
2024 hasn’t brought a change of fortune with opening-match defeats suffered against Roberto Bautista Agut and Alexandre Muller in Hong Kong and Auckland respectively.
Things really went badly in New Zealand, Cerundolo failing to hold serve against the qualifier and winning only two games.
Such a bad display suggests all is not well; the only question for punters here should be ‘is Sweeny good enough to take advantage?’
That’s certainly open to debate but at the price I feel the Aussie is worth a try.
He’ll be absolutely buzzing having come through a qualifying draw for which he was handed a wild card. This will be his first Grand Slam appearance in singles.
The local fans will doubtless create a raucous atmosphere on the John Cain Arena and I wouldn’t be surprised if that produces an inspired performance good enough to take down a player who is clearly struggling right now.
Another Argentine who may well struggle on Sunday is Baez.
He’s opened 2024 with two defeats, losing to world number 170 Lukas Klein in Brisbane and taking a pummelling against Jack Draper in Adelaide.
Essentially, these GreenSet courts are faster than ideal for Baez – but much better suited to Wolf, whose serve will be aided by the court surface.
Like Baez, he’s yet to win this season but his penchant for a quicker-than-average hardcourt is shown in his record over the second half of last year when he made the semis in Atlanta and the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters, beating top-20 star Cam Norrie along the way.
The conditions suit Wolf’s more attacking game. Expect the American to win, just as he did against Baez in Stockholm at the end of last season.
I’m going to double up Wolf with Lloyd Harris, who is another player well suited to the courts.
I still don’t think I’m over him blowing five match points in the semis of Mallorca last summer when I’d tipped him up at 66/1 each way but hopefully he can pay us back a little here.
Harris stormed through qualifying with his big weapon – the serve – in fine working order. He faced just one break point across his three matches and remained unbroken without losing a set.
In contrast, Halys has continued to struggle.
A defeat in qualifying to Lukas Klein in Brisbane means he has now lost nine of is last 10 matches on the tour. Five of the losses have come to players ranked outside the top 100.
Harris won their only previous encounter (on hard, without facing a break point) and should repeat the trick here.
Preview posted 1045 GMT on 13/01/2024
