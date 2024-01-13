Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day nine best bets Monday January 22

Andy Schooler previews Monday’s action at the Australian Open when the last places in the quarter-finals will be up for grabs.
1.5pts Jasmine Paolini to beat Anna Kalinskaya at 5/4 (General)
1pt Alex Zverev to beat Cameron Norrie 3-0 at 7/4 (bet365)
0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Zverev v Norrie at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
Sometimes a look at the head-to-head record throws up some startling statistics and this is a case in point.
ZVEREV has dominated the pair’s previous meetings, winning all four in straight sets. Norrie has broken the German’s serve only once – and that was in their very first meeting in 2019.
Of course, there will be those who say this is a new day and Norrie will have a new plan.
Perhaps that will involve coming to the net more, a tactic which reaped great rewards against Casper Ruud on Saturday.
But I’m far from convinced that it will have the same effect against Zverev, a player capable of coming up with passes off both wings.
He showed that, at times, during his comfortable victory over Alex Michelsen in the last round, a straight-sets stroll being just what the doctor ordered after a five-setter in round two.
Zverev has slammed down 50 aces so far and has been broken only five times in 12 sets, stats which don’t offer great encouragement to a player who has had real problems against him on return.
Zverev has the greater weapons here and has shown that in the past so I’m happy to side with him for a 3-0 win at 7/4.
Before I move on, it’s also worth noting that on outdoor hard, all three opening sets these two have played have gone to a tie-break.
Norrie will be very aware of his poor record against Zverev so expect him to focus on holding his own deal in the early stages. The 14/5 about a first set featuring over 12.5 games looks tempting.
We had a couple of nice-priced winners in the last round of the women’s singles and I think PAOLINI may be able to land another here.
I’ve already written about how I feel she could make waves this season with the gritty Italian having shown her ability to forge out some good results, in particular in the Billie Jean King Cup when representing her country.
She appears to enjoy the big stage and that’s been the case so far in Melbourne with three straight-sets wins posted.
Last time out she took down Elena Rybakina’s conqueror Anna Blinkova and while, admittedly, she’s yet to beat a seed, that’s also the case with Kalinskaya, who appears to have caught the layers’ eye with her three-set victory over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
Still, the fact remains that she’s way lower ranked than Paolini – 75th v 31st – and was also well beaten in their only previous meeting, winning only five games, albeit that was on a claycourt.
I just don’t feel Paolini should be the outsider here but she is so I will back her accordingly.
CLICK HERE to back Paolini to win with Sky Bet
Posted at 0915 GMT on 21/01/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org