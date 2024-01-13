Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day nine best bets Monday January 22

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Zverev v Norrie at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

Alex Zverev v Cameron Norrie

Sometimes a look at the head-to-head record throws up some startling statistics and this is a case in point.

ZVEREV has dominated the pair’s previous meetings, winning all four in straight sets. Norrie has broken the German’s serve only once – and that was in their very first meeting in 2019.

Of course, there will be those who say this is a new day and Norrie will have a new plan.

Perhaps that will involve coming to the net more, a tactic which reaped great rewards against Casper Ruud on Saturday.

But I’m far from convinced that it will have the same effect against Zverev, a player capable of coming up with passes off both wings.

He showed that, at times, during his comfortable victory over Alex Michelsen in the last round, a straight-sets stroll being just what the doctor ordered after a five-setter in round two.

Zverev has slammed down 50 aces so far and has been broken only five times in 12 sets, stats which don’t offer great encouragement to a player who has had real problems against him on return.

Zverev has the greater weapons here and has shown that in the past so I’m happy to side with him for a 3-0 win at 7/4.

Before I move on, it’s also worth noting that on outdoor hard, all three opening sets these two have played have gone to a tie-break.

Norrie will be very aware of his poor record against Zverev so expect him to focus on holding his own deal in the early stages. The 14/5 about a first set featuring over 12.5 games looks tempting.

