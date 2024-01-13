Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day five best bets Thursday January 18

Andy Schooler previews Thursday’s action at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day five 1.5pts Zhizhen Zhang to beat Ugo Humbert at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Lukas Klein (+2.5) to beat Alex Zverev on the set handicap at 6/4 (William Hill) 1pt Jack Draper to win the first set v Tommy Paul at 11/10 (General) 1pt Ajla Tomljanovic (+5.5) to beat Jelena Ostapenko on the game handicap at 4/5 (888sport) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Alex Zverev v Lukas Klein It’s worth kicking off this preview by talking about the expected conditions on Thursday – and they look tricky. It’s forecast to be the coolest day of the opening week with the mercury only expected to climb to the 20C mark. But notably there’s also due to be a significant wind with a breeze of up to 20mph in Melbourne – that’s the sort of speed which could really affect how players have to play. Zverev is likely to be one of those affected. He has a pretty high ball toss and could find the ball moving around – and we all know his serve has been prone to gone awry in the past. The German needed four sets to beat Dominik Koepfer in what really was a tight first-round match and afterwards had to deal with awkward questions about his pending trial in Germany over domestic abuse allegations, which he denies. In short, this could be a player on a short fuse in this contest and I would not be surprised to see him irked, especially if Klein continues his strong start to the season. The Slovak qualified in Brisbane and then beat seed Sebastian Baez before also coming through the qualifying draw here. Klein then dismissed Soon-woo Kwon in four sets. Yes, there’s obviously a chance that Zverev comes out firing and wins this comfortably but he’s not renowned for strolling through the first week of a Slam and I wouldn’t be surprised if Klein causes some problems here. The bet I’m taking is for Klein to win a set which is best backed on the +2.5 set handicap where you can get a best price of 6/4. Click here to back Klein (+2.5 sets) with Sky Bet

Ugo Humbert v Zhizhen Zhang The cooler conditions won’t help Humbert with his serve blunted somewhat and he’ll find it more difficult to get into the net behind it as he often does. In his first-round win over David Goffin, the Frenchman looked over his recent illness that forced him to quit Brisbane mid-tournament and withdraw completely from Adelaide. However, there’s no doubt he’s not had the preparation for this event that he’d have wanted and this looks a testing match for him to face. Zhang eased through round one with a straight-sets win over Federico Coria, following on from a United Cup victory over Jiri Lehecka, the man who went on to claim the Adealide title a week later. He will appreciate the slower conditions and interestingly holds a strong record in his career against left-handers – a 58% win rate, compared to 48% against right-handers. He comes into this one having won nine of his last 10 such matches, a run which includes victories over Cam Norrie and Denis Shapovalov. Overall, I think the Chinese star looks a big price here at 19/10 and will back him accordingly. Click here to back Zhang with Sky Bet

Tommy Paul v Jack Draper Long-term readers will know how highly I rate Jack Draper but the problem has long been his body. After a gruelling five-setter in round one against Marcos Giron, that has to be a concern coming into this match, although the cooler conditions should certainly help. One wonders if the fact Draper vomited into a courtside bin immediately after beating Giron has a little to do with his price here. If he has recovered – and he’s had 48 hours in which to do so – then Draper looks a good bet as the underdog. He’s beaten Paul twice in straight sets in their two previous meetings, both of which have come Down Under. Last season Draper won 6-4 6-4 in Adeliade and they met again only last week at the same venue with Draper this time a 6-1 6-4 victor. The British number three has all the weapons to beat Paul and while that cloud of doubt is hanging around, I can’t help but get involved with the talented 22-year-old. The way I’m going to do it though it is to back him to win the first set. That five-set match in round one means it will be hard for Draper to win from behind in this contest, while it’s not difficult to see him fading if Paul is able to drag him into a fourth hour. The first set is therefore the safer option at a price not a great deal lower. Click here to back Draper to win the first set with Sky Bet

Jelena Ostapenko v Ajla Tomljanovic This could be box office. When the pair met at Wimbledon in 2021, there were fireworks with Tomljanovic claiming Ostapenko had faked an injury to get treatment while behind in the final set. The Latvian responded at the handshake, describing her opponent’s behaviour as “terrible” and saying she had shown her “zero respect”.

Get ready 🍿🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/lQf15C7rri — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) January 16, 2024

One suspects the night session crowd on John Cain Arena will know plenty about that exchange and it could be an awkward night in terms of the fans for Ostapenko, the 1/4 favourite to progress. The question is whether Tomljanovic is able to capitalise. She was lucky to escape a desperate situation against Petra Martic on Tuesday, coming from a double-break down in the final set, scuppering one of our bets in the process. But she’s back on the big, showcourt stage after plenty of injury problems and should be lifted by the locals, not to mention the motivation of getting one over a foe which whom she’s clearly had beef. Ostapenko’s hard-hitting game has been in good working order of late and if she continues in that vein, she’ll be hard to beat. However, she’s renowned for throwing in a horror show or two – such is life when you go for big shots as often as she does – and the crowd element certainly hints at how things could go awry for her in this contest. I’ll back Tomljanovic to small stakes in the game handicap market where the Aussie gets a 5.5-game start. Click here to back Tomljanovic (+5.5 games) with Sky Bet Preview posted 1030 GMT on 17/01/2024