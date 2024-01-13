Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day eight best bets Sunday January 21

Jannik Sinner v Karen Khachanov

It’s fair to say I’m happy with how outright pick Sinner has gone about his business in the opening week – three straight-sets wins, and easy ones at that.

He looks to be striking the ball well, continuing a theme from the second half of last season during which he really built some momentum.

But the Italian has faced little of note so far with none of his opponents really possessing weapons to trouble him and it’s no great surprise that he has cruised through to the last 16.

Khachanov does have the weight of shot to compete and my view is that quotes of 13/2 about him winning this are a bit disrespectful.

I’m not expecting him to do so and won’t be backing him, even at that price, but the point is this could well be closer than the odds suggest.

The head-to-head is certainly interesting with Sinner leading 2-1 (all on hardcourts) but every match has gone to a final set.

The issue is potentially reading too much into it; the last meeting was in 2021 since when Sinner has improved markedly.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be able to get to grips with the Khachanov serve, which has troubled him in those previous meetings with Sinner able to break in less than 14% of the Russian’s service games. Khachanov’s equivalent figure is close to 23%.

Clearly things have changed since they last met but Khachanov does have the power to live with Sinner’s assault from the baseline and may be able to push him back if he goes for his shots, which one suspects he’ll have to.

Over 33.5 games here is tempting but the bet I’m going to settle on is a tie-break in the match at 5/6.

Those previous meetings have brought no fewer than five (in 11 sets) and if Sinner doesn’t get the returns going as he’d like, Khachanov is more than capable of sticking in sets.

The Russian has already played four tie-breaks this week and another would be no surprise.

Other potential bets include over 1.5 tie-breaks at 11/2 and 7/2 about there being one in the opening set. However, I’ll keep it simple on this occasion.

Click here to bet in Sinner v Khachanov

Alex de Minaur v Andrey Rublev

We’ve got one of those weird situations where the underdog for the match is considered more likely to win the title, that man being De Minaur.

I had hoped the local hero would have been chalked up a slight favourite as Rublev, having survived a major scare in round one, has played very well in his last two matches, dismantling both Christopher Eubanks and Sebastian Korda, and holding serve throughout both matches.

He’s certainly got potential at 4/5 but De Minaur leads the head-to-head 3-2 (2-2 on hard, 1-0 on outdoor hard) and, like Rublev, has started the season in great form with wins over Novak Djokovic, Alex Zverev and Taylor Fritz already secured.

His court coverage and strong defence will make it harder for Rublev to dominate as he’s done in the last two matches and De Minaur’s plan will doubtless be to drag his opponent into some long rallies which is when the Russian can get frustrated and start going for winners which aren’t really on.

Frankly, both of these men have struggled to win matches of this nature in the past and, unless Rublev brings his very best tennis, then I see it being a hard-fought, close battle with the total-games line worth considering in betting terms.

Going over the 38.5 line is the suggested play.

Both men have won a set in four of their last five meetings and if that happens again in this one, then I’d be confident of this bet landing.

Click here to bet in Minaur v Rublev