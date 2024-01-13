Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day eight best bets Sunday January 21

Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews Sunday’s last-16 matches at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
1.5pts tie-break in Jannik Sinner v Karen Khachanov at 5/6 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts over 38.5 games in Alex de Minaur v Andrey Rublev at 4/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Mirra Andreeva to beat Barbora Krejcikova 2-0 at 6/5 (bet365)
It’s fair to say I’m happy with how outright pick Sinner has gone about his business in the opening week – three straight-sets wins, and easy ones at that.
He looks to be striking the ball well, continuing a theme from the second half of last season during which he really built some momentum.
But the Italian has faced little of note so far with none of his opponents really possessing weapons to trouble him and it’s no great surprise that he has cruised through to the last 16.
Khachanov does have the weight of shot to compete and my view is that quotes of 13/2 about him winning this are a bit disrespectful.
I’m not expecting him to do so and won’t be backing him, even at that price, but the point is this could well be closer than the odds suggest.
The head-to-head is certainly interesting with Sinner leading 2-1 (all on hardcourts) but every match has gone to a final set.
The issue is potentially reading too much into it; the last meeting was in 2021 since when Sinner has improved markedly.
However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be able to get to grips with the Khachanov serve, which has troubled him in those previous meetings with Sinner able to break in less than 14% of the Russian’s service games. Khachanov’s equivalent figure is close to 23%.
Clearly things have changed since they last met but Khachanov does have the power to live with Sinner’s assault from the baseline and may be able to push him back if he goes for his shots, which one suspects he’ll have to.
Over 33.5 games here is tempting but the bet I’m going to settle on is a tie-break in the match at 5/6.
Those previous meetings have brought no fewer than five (in 11 sets) and if Sinner doesn’t get the returns going as he’d like, Khachanov is more than capable of sticking in sets.
The Russian has already played four tie-breaks this week and another would be no surprise.
Other potential bets include over 1.5 tie-breaks at 11/2 and 7/2 about there being one in the opening set. However, I’ll keep it simple on this occasion.
We’ve got one of those weird situations where the underdog for the match is considered more likely to win the title, that man being De Minaur.
I had hoped the local hero would have been chalked up a slight favourite as Rublev, having survived a major scare in round one, has played very well in his last two matches, dismantling both Christopher Eubanks and Sebastian Korda, and holding serve throughout both matches.
He’s certainly got potential at 4/5 but De Minaur leads the head-to-head 3-2 (2-2 on hard, 1-0 on outdoor hard) and, like Rublev, has started the season in great form with wins over Novak Djokovic, Alex Zverev and Taylor Fritz already secured.
His court coverage and strong defence will make it harder for Rublev to dominate as he’s done in the last two matches and De Minaur’s plan will doubtless be to drag his opponent into some long rallies which is when the Russian can get frustrated and start going for winners which aren’t really on.
Frankly, both of these men have struggled to win matches of this nature in the past and, unless Rublev brings his very best tennis, then I see it being a hard-fought, close battle with the total-games line worth considering in betting terms.
Going over the 38.5 line is the suggested play.
Both men have won a set in four of their last five meetings and if that happens again in this one, then I’d be confident of this bet landing.
Andreeva probably shouldn’t be at this stage – she was down 5-1 in the final set of Friday’s clash with Diane Parry – but now she’s here, I feel she should be backed.
The 16-year-old bossed her previous two opponents, including Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, and history shows she’s also done that with Krejcikova.
They played twice last season with Krejcikova winning only three games at Wimbledon (where she retired when two games for defeat) and then just four on the hardcourts of Beijing.
The Czech has dropped a set in two of her three matches thus far, wobbling against Storm Hunter on Friday night when she struggled for consistency.
Maybe I’m reading too much into it but I noticed how Krejcikova looked a little shaken when she was told she’d face Andreeva next, stumbling over her answer to the on-court reporter before admitting she had struggled badly against her in the past.
Andreeva will come at the more defensively-minded Krejcikova from the off and on courts which offer the aggressor plenty, I can she her easing to another win.
6/5 about a straight-sets victory makes the coupon.
I’m not actually going to place a bet on this match – something I may live to regret – but felt it worth mentioning.
Sabalenka hasn’t put a foot wrong so far in Melbourne, losing only six games en route to the last 16, while on Friday she dished out the dreaded double-bagel to Lesia Tsurenko.
Yet now she faces a player who has beaten her four times out of five and should ensure she is at least tested in some way.
And when the quality notch was turned up in Sabalenka’s warm-up event in Brisbane earlier this month, she was found wanting, winning only three games against Elena Rybakina in the final.
We’ve long known the Sabalenka game is capable of becoming error-strewn and if Anisimova is able to stick in rallies then she may be able to drag those mistakes from the Belarusian’s racquet.
At 9/2, I do think Anisimova is overpriced but my concern is two-fold.
First, the pair haven’t played each other in more than 18 months, a period during which Sabalenka has won a Grand Slam and enjoyed a spell as world number one. In short, she’s a better player now.
Secondly, Anisimova’s serve was flaky against Paula Badosa on Friday and while she did come through that match – delivering a nice winner for this column – you have to fear what Sabalenka could do on return.
I’m therefore not going to side with Anisimova, who gets a 5.5-game start on the handicap, although the braver among you may want to do so.
Posted at 1045 GMT on 20/01/24
