Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day 14 best bets Saturday January 27

1pt under 8.5 games in the first set at 9/5 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)

1pt Aryna Sabalenka to win, serve the fewest aces and the fewest double faults at 13/10 (bet365)

Qinwen Zheng v Aryna Sabalenka (0830 GMT)

With no disrespect meant to Zheng, it kind of felt like Thursday’s clash between Sabalenka and Coco Gauff was the real final at this year’s Australian Open.

Sabalenka had battered all-comers ahead of the semi-final and there was a theory that the extra quality brought to the court by Gauff could be her undoing.

But the test was passed with flying colours.

Both players produced a high level of tennis yet Sabalenka triumphed in straight sets.

Of particular note was how she put a first-set wobble – one I suggested could occur – to one side. Having led 5-2, she was taken into a tie-break but when concerns of another ‘choke’ must have been beginning to build, the Belarusian played an excellent breaker to move in front.

Sabalenka subsequently comes into this contest yet to lose a set in the tournament and having spent four and a half hours less on court in Melbourne than her final opponent.

Zheng has had a remarkable route through to her first Grand Slam final.

She hasn’t played anyone inside the world’s top 50 to reach this stage – and this is the only time that’s happened at a Slam in the past four decades! She is also only the third woman to reach a Slam final without facing a seed, the last being Martina Hingis in at Wimbledon in 1997.

As a result, this is a huge step up in class.

Sabalenka has clearly been the best player in the draw so far and it is asking an awful lot to make this leap.

Could Zheng compete? Of course, she’s going to be a top-10 player on Monday, but I’d suggest virtually everything will need to go right and there are plenty of reasons to suggest she’ll struggle to contain Sabalenka and her brutal hitting.

The Chinese star will look to her first serve to keep her competitive but that has yet to go above 56% in any round at this tournament, while across the opening month of the 2024 season, she’s put less than half her first serves into the service box.

And when she does miss that first delivery, you have to fear what Sabalenka will do to her second ball.

The reigning champion has won 66% of her second-serve return points at this tournament, while Zheng has won only 45% of those on her on her second delivery.

Plenty of other stats are in Sabalenka’s favour, notably the head-to-head.

OK, they’ve only played once but it resulted in a comfortable Sabalenka victory – at the US Open last September.

Sabalenka won 6-1 6-4 that day and didn’t face a break point on serve.

At this tournament, Sabalenka holds the advantage in terms of service holds (88% v 80%) and also return games won (57% v 41%).

While Zheng is up on first-serve points won (79% v 77%), those aforementioned second serve numbers are concerning for the Chinese, with another being her relative lack of success returning second serve – a figure of 52% points won for the season so far puts her outside the top 60 on tour. Yes, it’s early days but that’s not good.