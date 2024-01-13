Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day 13 best bets Friday January 26

Andy Schooler previews Friday’s Australian Open men’s semi-finals, which involve his 13/2 outright pick.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open 1pt Daniil Medvedev to beat Alex Zverev 3-0 at 7/2

Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner (0330 GMT) I put up Sinner outright before a ball was struck in Melbourne and things couldn’t have gone much better for him so far. The Italian is yet to lose a set so should arrive at this match with plenty of energy. While it’s not going to be particularly hot, playing in the day has to be of benefit to Sinner, whose powerful groundstrokes should gain a little more traction than at night. It’s also fair to say that Djokovic hasn’t been at his best at times in the tournament so far. However, it is still the greatest of all time on the other side of the net and that’s where the doubts creep in. My initial view of Sinner came about largely due to his excellent end of 2023, which included two victories over Djokovic in November – one at the ATP Finals and the other at the Davis Cup Finals.

However, it is undoubtedly a tougher task to beat Djokovic in the best-of-five-sets format that’s now in play. Sinner does look to have the game to do it – he showed that in those matches a couple of months ago – but until he’s gone toe to toe with Djokovic over four, five sets and come out the other side, doubts have to remain. After all, Djokovic brings huge experience of such occasions to the court. This will be his 48th Grand Slam semi-final (a record), while Sinner will be playing only his second – and he lost the first to Djokovic at Wimbledon last season. The Serb is 10-0 in Australian Open semi-finals and this is usually the section of the tournament where he really dials in. He knuckled down to business against Taylor Fritz in the last round and despite dropping the second set, never really looked like he was going to lose. Sinner brings a better all-round game and will surely try to be the aggressor whenever he gets the chance. I mentioned the other day how he tends to play the big points well and one suspects that aspect will be key to the outcome of this match. It certainly was in those November meetings – Djokovic also had a win over Sinner in that period – with Sinner’s two victories defying some of the data. Djokovic won four more points in their Davis Cup meeting but still lost, while across the three November matches, the Serb had six breaks of serve to Sinner’s five. He also won considerably more service points – 74% to 63% – which helps show how well Sinner did on the crucial points. Given my initial analysis, I have to stick with Sinner here, although I remain unconvinced really. How can you not be when the man across the net is Djokovic? Of course I wouldn’t be surprised if Djokovic won and for those looking to side with the Serb, I think Sky Bet’s treble market of Djokovic to win, serve the most aces and the fewest double faults provides some value at 10/3. Djokovic is 1/2 for the victory but served the most aces in three of the pair’s four matches in 2023, while Sinner has won the double-faults count every time they have played (six in total).

Daniil Medvedev v Alex Zverev (0830 GMT) These two don’t like each other – as you may know if you’ve watched the latest Break Point series on Netflix. On the court, their rivalry is about to enter its 19th match and while overall it has been fairly close – Medvedev leads 11-7 – that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. After struggling against Zverev in his younger days, the Russian has now won 10 of their last 12 matches with his defensive skills able to thwart Zverev’s aggression. Perhaps surprisingly, this will be the pair’s first Grand Slam meeting but it’s hard to say the longer format will favour either player. Both have had long routes to this stage of the tournament with each man having only played one straight-sets match thus far. In theory, both should be somewhat fatigued, although Medvedev has shown time and again his ability to reset after a long outing in the previous round. He is one of the fittest players on the tour so while he said he was “a bit destroyed” after his five-set win over Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, I’m not sure it will be a major factor.

I’m a bit less convinced about Zverev, who went the distance with Cam Norrie in the last 16 before upsetting second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. That was a physical, four-set battle, but also taxing mentally with Zverev missing the chance to win in straight sets and, frankly, I felt Alcaraz rather let him off the hook a bit in the fourth set having got back into the match. Zverev hit top form for the first two and a bit sets of that contest with his ball-striking particularly clean in that period. He produced very few unforced errors, while he ended with a first-serve percentage of 85%. That’s remarkable but what was perhaps the most impressive statistic, given who was down the other end of the court, was that he won 22 of the 35 rallies which were over eight shots in length. If he brings that level here for that long, he may well progress to only his second Grand Slam final but one suspects Medvedev will have plenty to say about that. His retrieval skills ensure he gets an awful lot of balls back and that’s before you consider whether Zverev can bring that quality two matches running. While Zverev has managed to find his best tennis, the same cannot be said of Medvedev, although, like Djokovic, he’s a player who often manages to tap into the pool when it’s most needed. Again, I’m not totally convinced – largely because we don’t really know how much has been taken out of each player over the past five rounds – but I have to respect the head-to-head here. Zverev clearly has problems with the Medvedev game and while the levels of doubt mean I’m not interested in backing the Russian at 7/10 for the win, putting a small bet on him to win easily may be worth a try. Zverev must be feeling it a little and, as already explained, I think he’s more likely to struggle if this goes deep. If he also feels that way, then the first set will be crucial and so if Medvedev can get his nose in front then I believe Zverev’s head could drop, especially given his record in this match-up. A STRAIGHT-SETS WIN FOR MEDVEDEV has been the outcome in three of their last four meetings and while we’ve got a longer format here, I believe 7/2 about a repeat is slightly overpriced. So, on a day when it looks best to sit back and enjoy the tennis rather than getting too involved financially, I’ll take a small play on that and hope Sinner can make his big breakthrough in the other contest to take our outright bet into the final. CLICK HERE to back Medvedev 3-0 with Sky Bet Posted at 1455 GMT on 25/01/24