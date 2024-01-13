Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day 11 best bets Wednesday January 24

Hubert Hurkacz v Daniil Medvedev (not before 0230 GMT)

I’m starting to write this preview several hours after first sitting down to look at the matches. And there are only four.

Let me tell you from experience, that isn’t a great sign.

It means nothing is jumping out in terms of a bet and that I could easily sit down and make a case for any of the players to win.

Take Hurkacz, for example.

He’s the 2/1 outsider to win this contest despite leading the head-to-head 3-2.

Look deeper into that and you see he’s broken serve 11 times to Medvedev’s six which certainly surprised me. So far in this tournament, Hurkacz has only been broken five times, Medvedev 13.

Yet we all know that Hurkacz has little experience of big matches like this. This is only his second Grand Slam quarter-final; Medvedev will be playing in his ninth. Seven of those have come on his favoured hardcourts.

That has to be some sort of advantage and one of the reasons he’s the firm favourite.

Another is he has more tools at his disposal and he’s definitely the better returner.

Hurkacz is heavily reliant on his serve and the key ‘third shot’ which he wants to be his forehand. If he does serve well, those historic numbers suggest he has a decent chance.

Medvedev is yet to hit the heights he’s capable of in Melbourne – he’s dropped a set in three of his four rounds so far and was rather fortunate to survive a marathon match with Emil Ruusuvuori in round two, one the Finn will still be kicking himself over.

Still, that match did show, once again, that the Russian is a tough cookie mentally and that’s another area where you’d give him the edge.

I certainly wouldn’t rule out Hurkacz but I find it hard to go against Medvedev on his favoured surface and in a match of this size.

The alternative approach, I think, it to back TIE-BREAKS.

There has been one in four of their five previous meetings and clearly Medvedev has had problems retuning the Pole’s big delivery.

With Hurkacz one of the weaker returners in the top 10, I can see a serve-dominated affair, especially with this match scheduled for the heat of the day, and so over 1.5 tie-breaks is worth a go at 9/4.