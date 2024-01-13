Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day 10 best bets Tuesday January 23

Andy Schooler previews Tuesday's action at the Australian Open when the last places in the quarter-finals will be up for grabs.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open day nine 1pt over 1.5 breaks of serve by Taylor Fritz v Novak Djokovic at 11/8 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz (approx 0330 GMT) This doesn’t look a great day to be backing the underdogs – the acca combining the four favourites doesn’t even pay 4/5. Djokovic leads the way in terms of short price and it’s hardly surprising given he’s up 8-0 on the head-to-head. Seven of those meetings have been won in straight sets, although at least the two sets Fritz did manage to claim came here at Melbourne Park when he lost in five in 2021. Still, last season saw two thumping Djokovic wins – 6-0 6-4 in Cincinnati and then 6-1 6-4 6-4 at the US Open – and it’s hard to envisage Fritz turning that around, especially given how the Serb has put his foot on the gas in the last two rounds. One thing which will at least aid his chances is the fact that temperatures are due to soar on Tuesday, climbing to 30C, and this match is taking place in the day session. That should help Fritz’s big serve, although he’ll need it. Djokovic has made mincemeat of Fritz’s delivery in the past, breaking it in 37% of the games they’ve played. That’s better than once every three games. The flip side of that is that, for someone who is down 0-8 in the series, Fritz actually hasn’t done too badly on the weaker facet of his game – the return of serve. And for those not wanting to back Djokovic at odds-on to win in straight sets, that could offer a decent betting angle. bet365 have Fritz’s breaks-of-serve line set at 1.5 and he’s 11/8 to go over. That looks the value play given he’s landed this in five of the last six meetings, including that US Open humbling last September, a match which actually saw the American create 12 break points. Fritz, who broke Stefanos Tsitsipas’ strong serve four times in the last 16, also broke three times during his 2021 meeting with Djokovic at this tournament, albeit that match did go the distance. Admittedly, Djokovic hasn’t lost serve at all in the last two rounds, although Fritz brings bigger shots to this contest than Adrian Mannarino and Tomas Etcheverry could. He’ll surely go for broke in a bid to break down the world number one’s defence and that has the potential to create those break-point opportunities again. For something bigger, Sky Bet’s 12/1 about Fritz breaking in every set may appeal to some. CLICK HERE to bet on Djokovic v Fritz with Sky Bet

Jannik Sinner v Andrey Rublev (Approx 0930 GMT) In the matches I’ve seen, Rublev has played pretty well at this tournament and he certainly did well to turn the tide and silence the home crowd when he faced Alex de Minaur on Sunday. That said, it did take plenty out of him – the Russian was physically struggling in the final set. For me, two statistics stand out ahead of this match. First, Sinner is yet to lose a set in Melbourne and while he’s yet to be properly tested, he appears to be playing very well. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, is Rublev’s record in Grand Slam quarter-finals – 0-9. This is a barrier he’s been unable to clear for many years and you have to wonder if a player who has long had the reputation for lacking real self belief against the elite, will come into this thinking he’s going to win. If he is able to get the mental approach right, he could put up a decent fight - expect some seriously hard-hitting rallies from the back of the court. However, we’ve seen time and again over the years that Rublev lacks what it takes in this sort of match, while I feel Sinner is a player who isn’t fazed by the pressure and often plays the big points very well. The Italian is 4-2 up in their previous meetings, with both of Rublev’s wins came in matches which saw Sinner retire. The only match to take place on outdoor hard was won very comfortably by Sinner – 6-2 6-4 in Miami last season. Sinner also has a notable advantage on the serving numbers, leading 83%-67% in terms of service holds across the series and that will be difficult to overturn. The fourth seed is our outright pick for this tournament and I don’t really see a real reason to go against him here. CLICK HERE to bet on Sinner v Rublev with Sky Bet

Marta Kostyuk v Coco Gauff (Approx 0200 GMT) She’s still only 21 but Kostyuk seems to have been around a long time. Tipped for big things in her youth, the Ukrainian hasn’t really delivered on the scale expected but now she’s about to play in her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Is this her time? Sadly for Kostyuk, she finds herself up against a player who has blown away her opponents so far, Gauff winning every round in straight sets. The US Open champion hasn’t really put a foot wrong but the one thing you could say is that her route through the draw has been kind with no seeds faced. That pattern continues here and while Kostyuk has faced a seed, beating Elise Mertens from match-point down, there’s no doubt this is major step up for her. With Gauff playing so well right now – she also won in Auckland in her warm-up event – I struggle to see Kostyuk causing her too many problems. But the oddsmakers are all over the American, who is just 2/5 for a straight-sets win. Neither does the game handicap appeal – Gauff is 8/11 giving up 5.5 games which looks short enough, particularly when you consider the pair’s only previous meeting went to three sets on the GreenSet courts of Adelaide. I won’t be placing too much weight on that – it did come two years ago since when Gauff has really moved up a level – but I’m still not seeing a great way of getting with either player here. We’ve got Gauff outright so let’s keeping riding that instead. CLICK HERE to bet on Kostyuk v Gauff with Sky Bet

Barbora Krejcikova v Aryna Sabalenka (Approx 0800 GMT) Just like Gauff, Sabalenka has smashed her way through to the last eight and thoughts are, at least from the fans, already turning towards a semi-final between the pair. Hopefully Sabalenka isn’t thinking that way and as long as she is fully focused, you have to feel she’ll progress. The Belarusian has won five of their six previous meetings – it’s 4-1 on a hardcourt – and given how she’s played over the past week or so, there’s little to suggest that trend will be bucked. Yes, Krejcikova is a wily player, one who does have enough to power to counter the big-hitters and also one who brings a strong defence to the court. She will need those retrieving skills here, for sure. Few hit the ball harder than Sabalenka and the rise in temperature should only give her shots more zip – it’s forecast to be 28C when this match begings. She’s dropped only 11 games in four rounds so far and someone is going to need to disrupt her rhythm to stop her successfully defending the title she won 12 months ago. It could be Krejcikova, who has won a set in three of the six meetings, but she’ll need to be at the very top of her game, the way Sabalenka has been playing. I’m not sure I really want to take on the second seed here but for those ready to do so, backing Krejcikova with a 5.5-game start has potential. Sabalenka hasn’t really hit that spell where the errors flow from her racquet yet in Melbourne but there’s usually one at some point given how she crushes the ball. It may only take a 15-minute period of poor play from her to land this bet. CLICK HERE to bet on Krejcikova v Sabalenka with Sky Bet Posted at 0915 GMT on 21/01/24