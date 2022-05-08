Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Rome, Italy (outdoor clay)

I’d already written much of this preview, largely talking about how the Madrid-Rome double is so hard to achieve.

It hasn’t been done since 2013 and the wait is now guaranteed to last at least 10 years.

That’s because the man who won Madrid so impressively last week, Carlos Alcaraz, has withdrawn, unsurprisingly citing the need to rest up and be “100%” for Roland Garros which is now less than a fortnight away.

I was already struggling with the idea that the teenager was ready to go full pelt this week having won Barcelona and Madrid so it’s no problem to move onto the alternatives.

Rafael Nadal may now fancy his chances but he’s not for me this week.

He wasn’t far off against Alcaraz but maybe his lack of matches recently proved the difference.

Arguably he’ll be better for the run but then again, the 35-year-old was pretty downbeat when speaking about his chronic foot injury which proved irksome in Madrid.

Djokovic hard to oppose in Rome

Instead, I make Djokovic my most likely winner this week and will back him at 14/5.

He got even closer to Alcaraz in Madrid, only losing their semi-final 7-6 in the third.

Like Nadal, he’s lacked matches until fairly recently and I’m sure he’ll want more under his belt in Rome.

As expected, his level has gradually improved with more time on the match court and the Serb is beginning to get close to his peak.