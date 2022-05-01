Mutua Madrid Open

Madrid, Spain (outdoor clay)

The fastest conditions of the European claycourt season will be on show when the Madrid Open gets under way on Sunday (with just three main-draw matches).

The altitude of around 650m has resulted in the big servers enjoying this event much more than down in Monte Carlo or Rome.

It also explains Rafael Nadal’s relatively poor record – the King of Clay has ‘only’ won four times here in 12 visits, a strike rate of 33%. In Monte Carlo that figure is 65% and in Rome 59%.

He is still one of only five players to have won this tournament since it moved to the claycourts of the Caja Magica in 2009 – the so-called Big Four (Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray), plus Alex Zverev.

This year Nadal and Djokovic are among the market’s leading trio, joined by wonderkid Carlos Alcaraz, but all three are in the top half of the draw.

That’s just one reason why I’m not keen to back any of them.

Nadal’s relatively poor record here has already been explained, while he’s also coming in pretty cold given he’ll be making his first appearance since sustaining a stress fracture of the ribs in Indian Wells a month ago.

Reports from the practice court are good and he should have no problems with the transition to the clay but it’s far from certain he’s going to be at 100% and an awkward opener against the in-form Miomir Kecmanovic could be interesting.

With Alcaraz his expected quarter-final foe and Djokovic possibly waiting in the last four, Nadal’s price of 5/2 looks short enough for me.

Djokovic is by no means certain to reach that stage.

As expected, given his lack of matches in the first quarter of the year, the Serb has shown plenty of rustiness since hitting the clay, losing his opening match in Monte Carlo and then being beaten 6-0 in the deciding set of the Belgrade Open final by Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic showed his trademark fight that week, coming from a set down to beat Laslo Djere, Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov, but the fact he found himself in such holes says much.

Given he’s currently short of his best level, I’m far from convinced what Djokovic needs right now is a considerable change of conditions.

Throw in the possible Nadal/Alcaraz semi-final, plus a minefield of a draw before that with Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz and Cristian Ruud potential opponents, and Djokovic looks best left alone this week.

Of the three, I’m probably most keen on Alcaraz, who stormed to the Barcelona title a couple of weeks ago, adding to his wins in Rio and Miami.

The 18-year-old has that ‘no fear’ attitude and really looks to have all the tools needed to go to the top of the sport.

Yet for all his talent, it’s hard to think there’s much value in 4/1 quotes given he could have to beat two of the greatest players of all time just to reach the final.

You also wonder how his game will be affected by the conditions and I can’t really see them helping Alcaraz.

One player the altitude certainly will aid is JOHN ISNER, who I simply can’t ignore at 200/1.

I remember backing the American here 12 months ago only to see him lose a quarter-final with Dominic Thiem which he really should have won.

It was his third Madrid quarter-final in his last three visits, the venue helping his massive serve fire to its full potential.

Isner has held serve 94.1% of the time at the Caja Magica which is even higher than his career figure across all venues of 91.9% (the second best of all time behind Ivo Karlovic).

Basically he holds serve here in 19 of every 20 games.

Isner’s return figure is, of course, woeful, certainly in comparison to the vast majority of his tour-level peers, but with a tie-break record of 16-10 in Madrid, it’s not hard to see how he’s managed some deep runs in the Spanish capital.

In terms of recent form, we find another positive.

Isner’s first foray onto the clay of 2022 saw him reach the final in Houston – another venue where it’s much faster than the European norm.

Cristian Garin and Frances Tiafoe, who’ll play in the final of Estoril on Sunday, were among his victims that week and the run should set him up nicely for another challenge here.

Landing in the top half with the big guns hasn’t exactly helped his chances but Isner’s presence is another reason I’m not keen on Alcaraz (the pair could meet in the third round).

It’s also worth remembering that Isner has pushed both Nadal and Djokovic to a fifth set on clay in the past.

The ball kicking up into the hit zone of his forehand helps Isner’s game and while other aspects such as his movement can be attacked, if he can dictate points with his serve, then he’ll be a tough foe for anyone.

Of course, there are much more likely winners than Isner and my more realistic bets come in the bottom half of the draw.

Defending champion Zverev is the man seeded to reach final, although the layers’ prices suggest it will actually be Monte Carlo winner Stefanos Tsitsipas who makes it.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see either in the title match.

Zverev’s 140mph serves are tough to return here, as he’s shown with his two title runs in the past, the other being in 2018.

However, he’ll want that venue boost after a couple of disappointing losses on the clay – he was well beaten by Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo and last week suffered a shock loss to Holger Rune in Munich, another venue at which he’s done well in the past.

Tsitsipas has looked better in recent weeks, winning in Monte Carlo before making the last eight in Barcelona where he lost a close contest with Alcaraz.

He’s been to the final here in the past (2019) and, to me, looks the man most likely to come through this half.

However, he’s a best price of just 7/1 and with the top half featuring so many big names, what I’m really seeking here is a bit of each-way value.

Tsitsipas’ price isn’t really one for the each-way punters and while I do feel he could go all the way, those odds don’t stand out enough to warrant support.

Others to consider here include Reilly Opelka, another big-priced big-server, and Diego Schwartzman, who has played some good stuff on the clay recently without managing to claim that elite win he’s needed to progress to a title.

Opelka, a semi-finalist in Rome last season, has potential at 125s but also faces a tough draw with Seb Korda first up and Zverev looming in round three.

As for Schwartzman, conditions will likely be too quick for the Argentine, whose game is based largely around his return of serve.

Instead I’m going to play JANNIK SINNER and ANDREY RUBLEV.

These are two men who are currently part of the ‘second tier’ of players and their odds reflect that.

However, I remain convinced both will strike at a tournament of this calibre and with both men having enjoyed strong starts to the season, maybe this could be the week.

Sinner’s youth certainly gives him the greater scope of winning these Masters tournaments in the future but he’s not too far away right now, as he showed in Monte Carlo where he lost 7-6 in the third to Zverev.

The Italian is now 19-4 for the year and while gaining those victories against the true elite remain a concern, he is 1-1 with Zverev, who he could face in the quarter-finals again here, on clay.

Sinner has spoken recently about the serve being “the shot I have to work on” but at the same time he’s also pleased with progress under his new coach, Simone Vagnozzi, saying: “I already serve a little stronger.”

The Sinner serve has never been a huge weakness and it will be interesting to see how that improvement propels him in these conditions.

It’s worth noting he’s twice won the title in Sofia which is more than 500m above sea level. 33/1 seems a bit on the juicy side and worth a try.

As for Rublev, a 25/1 shot, he’s at 23-5 for the season, his latest victory being over Djokovic in that Belgrade final.

OK, it wasn’t peak Djokovic he was defeating but you wonder what winning a 6-0 set against the world number one will have done to the Russian’s confidence levels.

He’s in the same quarter as Tsitsipas so it’s interesting to note his 5-4 winning head-to-head record over the Greek, although admittedly it’s 1-2 on clay.

Rublev’s only previous visit to Madrid was last year when he lost a final-set tie-break to Isner, hardly a calamitous result.

In a section where I’m not sure there’s a great deal between the leading contenders, backing Rublev at 25s makes some appeal.

Published at 0820 BST on 01/05/22