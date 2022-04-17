Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Barcelona, Spain (outdoor clay)

With 12-time champion Rafael Nadal absent, the Barcelona Open looks a relative land of opportunity this year.

Two players who will doubtless be looking to profit are second seed Casper Ruud and new kid on the block Carlos Alcaraz.

Both suffered disappointing early defeats in Monte Carlo last week and will want more claycourt matches under their belt.

While neither loss was disastrous – Ruud was beaten by Grigor Dimitorv and Alcaraz by Seb Korda – better was certainly expected from two men considered to be among the best claycourters in the world.

They may well bounce back this week but with neither bigger than 9/2, I’m finding it hard to be too enthusiastic about that happening.

Likewise, it’s difficult to back tournament favourite Stefanos Tsitsipas following a long week in Monte Carlo which ended with him making a successful title defence.

Yes, he’s got a first-round bye but five matches last week will mean he’ll have a lot of tennis in his legs by the weekend if he’s to reign here too.

Admittedly the Greek has a decent record in Barcelona, losing from match point up against Nadal in last year’s final, having also finished runner-up in 2018.

However, 10/3 isn’t for me, particularly given it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tsitsipas withdraw if he’s feeling weary after Monte Carlo.

I’m instead prepared to give DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN another go.

He was the latest name to be added to this column’s ‘what might have been’ list last week; arguably ‘what should have been’.

Backed at 55/1, the Argentine led Tsitsipas 4-0 40-30 in the final set of their quarter-final yet failed to win another game as his opponent launched a comeback which would take him to the title.

However, there were some good signs from the diminutive Schwartzman, who once again showed his return of serve on clay is capable of doing some real damage.

Few players hold easily against a player who finished fourth in the table for return games won on clay in 2021.

Here he’s in the same quarter as Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has now won just one of his last five matches, that coming against a player ranked outside the top 400. Dan Evans is also in his path.

In reality, Lorenzo Musetti, Seb Korda and Monte Carlo runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are likely to provide a greater challenge but Schwartzman beat Musetti last week and shouldn’t fear anyone in this quarter.

Of course, Ruud could be his undoing in the semis but Schwartzman does lead that head to head 5-3, albeit Ruud won a tight three-setter in Buenos Aires back in February.

At 16/1, Schwartzman looks worth keeping on side.