The ATP Tour heads to Barcelona and Belgrade this week and our Andy Schooler has 16/1, 20/1 and 66/1 selections.
1pt e.w. Diego Schwartzman in the Barcelona Open at 16/1 (BetVictor)
0.5pt e.w. Pablo Andujar in the Barcelona Open at 66/1 (General)
0.5pt e.w. Alejandro Tabilo in the Serbia Open at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
With 12-time champion Rafael Nadal absent, the Barcelona Open looks a relative land of opportunity this year.
Two players who will doubtless be looking to profit are second seed Casper Ruud and new kid on the block Carlos Alcaraz.
Both suffered disappointing early defeats in Monte Carlo last week and will want more claycourt matches under their belt.
While neither loss was disastrous – Ruud was beaten by Grigor Dimitorv and Alcaraz by Seb Korda – better was certainly expected from two men considered to be among the best claycourters in the world.
They may well bounce back this week but with neither bigger than 9/2, I’m finding it hard to be too enthusiastic about that happening.
Likewise, it’s difficult to back tournament favourite Stefanos Tsitsipas following a long week in Monte Carlo which ended with him making a successful title defence.
Yes, he’s got a first-round bye but five matches last week will mean he’ll have a lot of tennis in his legs by the weekend if he’s to reign here too.
Admittedly the Greek has a decent record in Barcelona, losing from match point up against Nadal in last year’s final, having also finished runner-up in 2018.
However, 10/3 isn’t for me, particularly given it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tsitsipas withdraw if he’s feeling weary after Monte Carlo.
I’m instead prepared to give DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN another go.
He was the latest name to be added to this column’s ‘what might have been’ list last week; arguably ‘what should have been’.
Backed at 55/1, the Argentine led Tsitsipas 4-0 40-30 in the final set of their quarter-final yet failed to win another game as his opponent launched a comeback which would take him to the title.
However, there were some good signs from the diminutive Schwartzman, who once again showed his return of serve on clay is capable of doing some real damage.
Few players hold easily against a player who finished fourth in the table for return games won on clay in 2021.
Here he’s in the same quarter as Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has now won just one of his last five matches, that coming against a player ranked outside the top 400. Dan Evans is also in his path.
In reality, Lorenzo Musetti, Seb Korda and Monte Carlo runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are likely to provide a greater challenge but Schwartzman beat Musetti last week and shouldn’t fear anyone in this quarter.
Of course, Ruud could be his undoing in the semis but Schwartzman does lead that head to head 5-3, albeit Ruud won a tight three-setter in Buenos Aires back in February.
At 16/1, Schwartzman looks worth keeping on side.
I’m also going to take a long shot in the top half of the draw with PABLO ANDUJAR.
The Spanish veteran has been showing some good form on the clay, reaching the quarter-finals in Rio (where it took Schwartzman to beat him) and then, on his return to Europe, he made the semis of a Challenger event in Marbella – conditions should be pretty similar in Barcelona.
After a week off, he should be raring to go again at an event where he made a surprise run to the final in 2015.
What really swings it for me is Andujar’s draw.
He opens against Ugo Humbert and would then meet Alex de Minaur. Neither man has ever enjoyed the clay season.
A meeting with Albert Ramos-Vinolas, another who made my shortlist, could follow but Andujar is 11-4 up in their series, 13 of which have been on this surface. The wins include one earlier this season in Rio.
Cam Norrie is the man seeded to make the last four in this quarter but he lost his opener in Monte Carlo and is by no means certain to get that far.
Andujar, at 66s, looks an each-way prosect although perhaps the better bet is to back him to win the quarter if any such markets go up.
We were right to oppose Novak Djokovic last week in Monte Carlo as the world number one lost his opening match of the tournament to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The Spaniard’s subsequent run to the final gave the loss some perspective but regardless of what happened afterwards, Djokovic didn’t play particularly well with plenty of runs in evidence.
To use a term usually found in another section of this website, he should come on for the run and it’s certainly harder to take him on in what is his own back yard.
The hometown hero is 14-1 in completed ATP Tour matches at this venue, the one defeat coming in last year’s semi-finals to Aslan Karatsev, although a few weeks later he bounced back to win the Belgrade Open on the same court at the eponymous Novak Tennis Center. That was his third title in five Belgrade tournaments.
There’s also only one other top-20 player in attendance this week, Andrey Rublev.
The Russian also lost fairly early last week, although defeat to Jannik Sinner was certainly no disgrace.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the two class players in the field come through to meet in the final – both should be knuckling down this week and looking to get through some matches on this surface.
However, there is one outsider who looks worth an interest at a tasty price and that’s ALEJANDRO TABILO.
The Chilean is another to have racked up a lot of victories on clay already this season, making his tour-level breakthrough at the Cordoba Open where he really should have claimed the title but lost from a double-break up in the deciding set of the final.
He’s since been to the semis in Santiago, as well as finishing runner-up in a Challenger tournament at the same venue.
Tabilo was back in the last four of a clay Challenger at the weekend in Florida.
The trans-Atlantic turnaround is perhaps a bit of a worry but then again Oscar Otte doesn’t look the toughest first-round foe he could have drawn.
Karatsev would follow but the Russian (are we allowed to call him that these days?) hasn’t won back-to-back matches since the Australian Open and may well be feeling the pressure with lots of points to defend this week.
With the enigmatic Fabio Fognini the other seed in the quarter, it’s not that difficult to envisage Tabilo coming through this section.
A small-stakes, each-way play at 20/1 is the recommendation.