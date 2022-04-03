The ATP Tour hits the clay this week and our Andy Schooler has two 14/1 picks for the action in Marrakech.
The road to Roland Garros begins in Marrakech this week as the ATP Tour moves onto the clay.
It seems unlikely this year’s French Open champion will come out of this week’s field – only Felix Auger-Alissaime of the world’s top 25 will be in attendance – but these smaller tournaments often provide a much better opportunity for punters.
Let’s start with Auger-Aliassime, who seems a very skinny favourite.
The Canadian has never won a claycourt title at tour level (two final defeats) and it should be remembered that he asked for a wild card this week due to his poor results in Indian Wells and Miami where he failed to win a match.
Couple the disappointing form with a surface switch and there’s no interest in backing FAA at prices as short as 5/2, particularly given there will be some decent clay sorts on display.
In FAA’s top half, I’m happy to side with ALBERT RAMOS-VINOLAS again.
He delivered for this column in Cordoba in February, a venue which is at a similar altitude to what we have this week.
I mentioned in that preview how Ramos-Vinolas’ best results have tended to come well above sea level and after that success in Argentina, seven of his 11 ATP finals have now been played at least 400m up.
Essentially, Ramos-Vinolas has the control to perform well in the thinner air which makes the ball ‘fly’ more.
Since winning in Cordoba, the Spaniard has reached the semi-finals on the clay of Santiago (another altitude venue), while most recently he pushed Seb Korda to the limit, losing from match point up on the Miami hardcourts.
At a double-figure price, Ramos-Vinolas gets the nod.
I’m also keen on a specialist in the bottom half, namely PABLO ANDUJAR.
Another Spanish dritballer, what really appeals about Andujar this week is his record in Marrakech where he won in 2018 and finished runner-up the last time the tournament was staged, in 2019.
Actually, make that Morocco. Prior to 2016, this event was played down on the coast at Casablanca but the different conditions mattered little to Andujar, who also won there in 2011 and 2012.
General form is good too.
Andujar made the last eight of the 500-level event in Rio, where Ramos-Vinolas was among his victims, and last week made the semis of the Marbella Challenger.
Maybe that’s a potential issue – there will be little time to settle into different conditions, while reaching back-to-back finals is clearly more problematic for a 36-year-old than a 26-year-old.
Still, the player himself should be relishing the prospect of trying given his love affair with the venue and I still feel odds of 14/1 are worth taking.
