Grand Prix Hassan II

Marrakech, Morocco (outdoor clay)

The road to Roland Garros begins in Marrakech this week as the ATP Tour moves onto the clay.

It seems unlikely this year’s French Open champion will come out of this week’s field – only Felix Auger-Alissaime of the world’s top 25 will be in attendance – but these smaller tournaments often provide a much better opportunity for punters.

Let’s start with Auger-Aliassime, who seems a very skinny favourite.

The Canadian has never won a claycourt title at tour level (two final defeats) and it should be remembered that he asked for a wild card this week due to his poor results in Indian Wells and Miami where he failed to win a match.

Couple the disappointing form with a surface switch and there’s no interest in backing FAA at prices as short as 5/2, particularly given there will be some decent clay sorts on display.

In FAA’s top half, I’m happy to side with ALBERT RAMOS-VINOLAS again.

He delivered for this column in Cordoba in February, a venue which is at a similar altitude to what we have this week.

I mentioned in that preview how Ramos-Vinolas’ best results have tended to come well above sea level and after that success in Argentina, seven of his 11 ATP finals have now been played at least 400m up.

Essentially, Ramos-Vinolas has the control to perform well in the thinner air which makes the ball ‘fly’ more.

Since winning in Cordoba, the Spaniard has reached the semi-finals on the clay of Santiago (another altitude venue), while most recently he pushed Seb Korda to the limit, losing from match point up on the Miami hardcourts.

At a double-figure price, Ramos-Vinolas gets the nod.