Andy Schooler previews this week’s ATP Tour events in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires and Dallas, with Russian star Andrey Rublev among his picks.

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Rotterdam, Netherlands (indoor hard) Seven of the world’s top 20 will be in Rotterdam for this week’s big event on the ATP Tour. Five of those are at 6/1 or shorter with Paddy Power and the chances of an outsider winning at a chunky price seem pretty small. There haven’t been too many surprise winners of this 500-level event in recent years – Martin Klizan’s triumph in 2016 being the notable exception. In the last three years, Gael Monfils has won twice but he’s withdrawn after last week’s horror show in Montpellier. The 2021 champion ANDREY RUBLEV does return though. He’s among those at a single-figure price but the market is led by Stefanos Tsitsipas which is probably the right call by the layers. The Greek once again shone in Australia, making the semi-finals for the third time in four years before losing in four sets to Daniil Medvedev. Taking that extra step at Grand Slam level has proved a problem for Tsitsipas but at lower-level events such as this, he’s won seven times.

It’s notable that four of those seven titles have come indoors, although maybe not in conditions this slow – two of them were in Marseille where it’s very quick. There were some player complaints about Rotterdam’s Proflex courts being too slow last year – from Alex Zverev but also semi-finalist Tsitsipas - and tournament director Richard Krajicek admitted at the time that “maybe we should see if we can make the court faster”. That said, he did describe conditions as average – three on the 1-5 court-speed scale. One factor which probably made a difference in 2021 was the lack of fans, who create heat to increase speed, but there will be spectators in this week. Qualifying so far suggests that while things maybe a bit faster, it’s certainly still far from quick. That may help Rublev, another player who has a good record on indoor hard – four of his eight career titles have come in such conditions. The slow courts didn’t bother him here last year and the other indoor venues where he’s succeeded also tend to play fairly slow – Moscow, St Petersburg and Vienna. Rublev disappointed Down Under, losing in round three of the Australian Open to Marin Cilic. That said, Cilic has shown some good form in the past eight months, while Rublev’s preparations were ruined by a COVID infection which meant he came in without any warm-up matches. Here, the seeds he’s due to face before the final are Aslan Karatsev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. He’s won both previous matches with FAA and while Karatsev is up 1-0 (winning in Dubai last year) he was poor in Pune last week and doesn’t have anything like the same record indoors as he does without a roof over his head. Rublev basically looks a bit big to me at a best price of 8/1 and of the big guns, he’s the one I’m prepared to side with.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov hold claims but I remain worried by their lack of titles – just one between them which is really poor for players who have both been in the top 10. FAA is 0-8 in finals, while Shapovalov still has only one title to his name (Stockholm 2019). Both played well in Melbourne but I feel they are short enough in a field of this quality. The last of the five players I began with is Hubert Hurkacz. He won indoors in the faster conditions of Metz last autumn but most recently flopped at the Australian Open, suffering a shock, straight-sets defeat to Adrian Mannarino. That’s not the sort of sign I want ahead of backing someone at 15/2, especially when they may have to beat Shapovalov and Tsitsipas just to make the final. In terms of those at bigger prices, it is possible to make cases for some. In the top half, Alex de Minaur has started the year well, putting a miserable 2021 behind him and I gave him a good look at 22/1. The problem is he’s got a 1-8 career record against potential quarter-final foe Tsitsipas so I reckon he’ll need an early favour. Perhaps Botic van de Zandschulp (50/1) can star on home soil.

He beat Rublev en route to the semis in St Petersburg towards the end of last season but I’m not sure I really see him getting past Shapovalov, Hurkacz and Tsitsipas. In the third quarter, Alexander Bublik could go well at 33/1 – his serve will cut through sluggish conditions. He served 69 aces as he rediscovered his form in Montpellier with a maiden title run. He’s probably my best suggestion for those seeking longer odds but you have to wonder if fatigue will play a factor this week. And he’s not a player who’s been the most focused in the past. Down in the final quarter, Filip Krajinovic (45/1) was another to enjoy better days in Montpellier. He performs best indoors and he made the semis here two years ago. However, he’d probably want things a bit quicker so perhaps another home hope, Tallon Greikspoor, can step up at the same price. He faces Karatsev first up before meeting the winner of Krajinovic v last year’s runner-up Marton Fucsovics. Maybe one of these outsiders could make the final but I return to my original point that this is a strong field and it’s more than likely the winner will come from those at the head of the market. I’ll take my shot with Rublev. CLICK HERE to back Rublev with Sky Bet Posted at 1645 GMT on 06/02/22

