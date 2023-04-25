Mentioning Zverev brings me onto another issue that both tournament officials and Alcaraz are probably disappointed by – and that’s the lopsided draw.

Another factor capable of aiding the big hitters is the potential for indoor conditions – the three main match courts all have retractable roofs.

I remember backing John Isner here a few times in the past (I’m still wondering how he lost to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals two years ago when a massive price) but perhaps the best recent example of a player using his big delivery to his advantage here is Alex Zverev, who is twice the champion in Madrid and last year finished runner-up.

Basically, it’s the quickest of the clay venues due to the thinner air and the big servers get that extra cut-through.

Another issue he has to deal with is the move from sea-level tennis in Barcelona to the altitude of Madrid – they are around 650m up at the Caja Magica, a fact which has regularly made this tournament significantly different to its Monte Carlo and Rome colleagues.

The Spaniard hasn’t been the most reliable injury-wise in the past six months, while one mental dynamic which changes this year is that there’s no Nadal to take the media attention; this time around Alcaraz is both the local – and global – star.

He comes in off the back of victory in Barcelona but even given his form and proven event pedigree, it’s hard not to flinch at the price – he’s odds-on in places.

Of course, there are still plenty of excellent players in the 96-man field, one now led by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who will start a hot favourite when the action begins on Wednesday.

Neither world number one Novak Djokovic nor the greatest-ever claycourter, Rafael Nadal, will be in attendance, while a host of other star names are also absent, including Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini.

The Madrid Masters Series event becomes a 12-day affair for the first time this year but organisers have sadly not matched the quantity with quality.

Alcaraz could meet Zverev in the last 16 with recent Monte Carlo champion Andrey Rublev perhaps facing the winner in the quarter-finals.

Then there’s Holger Rune as a potential semi-final foe, although he may first have to see off last year’s Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud.

Both have already won ATP titles during the current clay swing, meaning four of the five European clay champions of the season so far are in the top half of the draw.

The opposing half is led by second seed Daniil Medvedev, a player who will be glad of the speedier conditions, but one who is still to get to grips with playing on clay.

That’s the reason why Stefanos Tsitsipas is the man the bookies expect to make the final – the Greek was runner-up to Alcaraz in Barcelona last week where, importantly, he didn’t seem too bothered by his recent shoulder problem.

Tsitsipas made the final here in 2019 and was a semi-finalist 12 months ago so I’d expect a good showing from him in these conditions.

Fritz the value at 33s

However, I can’t help but be drawn to a bigger price in this half given the lack of claycourt quality.

It’s certainly fair to say I still have big doubts over the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe on this surface, while Cameron Norrie’s form appears to have deserted him – he’s lost four of his last five matches and a strong start to 2023 feels a long way away now.

I wouldn’t rule the British number one out here but I’m wary of siding with him at the moment and I’m instead liking the 33/1 price about TAYLOR FRITZ.

His big serve is a weapon which should have plenty of joy at this venue.

So far in 2023, the American is fifth on tour for service games won and only Tsitsipas in this field has better such data. He’s also ranked third for first-serve points won.

If he serves well this week, he’ll be hard to break.

It’s fair to say Fritz isn’t the first name you’d pick out when asked about potential winners of a claycourt Masters 1000 event but he’s been a real eyecatcher since arriving in Europe.

Fritz took down Tsitsipas en route to the semis in Monte Carlo and he’s since backed that up with another last-four run in Munich.

His Germany trip could well help him here too as that venue is also at a decent altitude so Fritz should be used to conditions to some extent, certainly more than those arriving from Barcelona and Banja Luka.

An each-way play looks worthwhile, although be wary of some firms only offering a third of the odds for a place in the final.

That Munich-to-Madrid angle is also playing a part in my other selection for which I’m returning to the top half.

With Alcaraz the right favourite, it’s the second-quarter betting I’m interested here.

Ruud is the highest seed in the section but he’s still not at his best, despite claiming the title in Estoril recently.

He’s since lost to Jan-Lennard Struff and Francisco Cerundolo and it’s beyond question that he’s not playing at the same level he was when reaching two Grand Slam finals in 2022.

Perhaps Hubert Hurkacz can use his serve in these conditions to rediscover some form or maybe Lorenzo Musetti can take the further step after he narrowly failed to land an each-way payout for this column in Barcelona, losing to Tsitsipas in a deciding set in the semis.

Neither can be ruled out but, for me, HOLGER RUNE, looks a worthy favourite here.

He’s undoubtedly playing well, having made the final in Monte Carlo – a match he really should have won – and then emerging triumphant in Munich.

After two tough weeks, the worry is he’s got a lot of tennis in his legs but the new schedule here means there’s a day off between most matches and, in any case, the energetic 19-year-old is used to a busy programme.

Having already beaten Sinner and Medvedev on this surface this season, I don’t think he’ll be too worried by anyone in this quarter and I’m happy to back him to win it at 100/30.

Posted at 1115 BST on 25/04/23

