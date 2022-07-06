Simona Halep extended her winning streak at Wimbledon to 12 matches by beating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at the All England Club for a third time.
The former world number one triumphed in SW19 three years ago but has endured a rocky road since and failed to defend her title in 2021 due to a calf injury.
Form and fitness have been hard to come by for the Romanian, who suffered a panic attack at the French Open in May to highlight her ongoing struggles.
Grass has always been good to Halep though, and the confidence appears to be flowing once again following a 6-2 6-4 win over a player 10 years her junior.
An early double-fault by the two-time grand slam champion was quickly put to bed when she broke Anisimova in the third game of the match.
World number 25 Anisimova had downed Coco Gauff on her way to the last eight but struggled to handle the hitting of her more experienced opponent.
Halep was lasting the distance in the longer rallies and claimed the opening set in half an hour.
A first ace of the match for Halep was followed by another early break, with two backhand winners rushing into the net giving the 16th seed the upper-hand at the start of the second.
More unforced errors by Anisimova saw Halep move one game away from a third semi-final appearance at the All England Club but the American was suddenly revitalised by the backing of the Centre Court crowd.
A super forehand winner helped the 20-year-old to a key hold and when she broke Halep for the first time, the last-four tie threatened to extend into a second hour.
While Anisimova would hold once more, Halep showed her composure to rattle off five points in a row at 0-40 down before she claimed victory with her first match point.
“Definitely, I play the best tennis, I struggle a lot last year and now I try to build my confidence back,” the world number 18 said on-court.
“I am very emotional right now because it means a lot to be back in (the) semis.
“I played a tough opponent today and she can crash the ball. I didn’t know what to do but I believed in myself and said I had to stay strong in my legs. They helped me today and I believed I could win.”
Russia-born Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to beat Ajla Tomljanovic.
Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but switched international allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, produced a fine display to make the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time on Wednesday.
More experienced opponent Tomljanovic took the opener before the world number 23 found her form to win 4-6 6-2 6-3 and set up a last four meeting with Simona Halep.
This last-eight clash featured two players who had switched nationality with Tomljanovic playing under Australia for the last four years having been born in Croatia.
A lengthy third game on Court One saw Tomljanovic claim the early break and she remained solid on her own serve to move one set up.
When Rybakina double-faulted at the beginning of the second set it looked like the occasion may get the better of her, but a backhand winner brought more belief and suddenly her shots started hitting the white chalk.
Breaks were exchanged between the duo but with aces now a regular occurrence from Rybakina, it felt a matter of time before she forced a decider.
A wonderful drop shot clinched another break and a third ensured Court One were treated to another set.
Rybakina had the momentum now and a hotstreak of nine games won out of a possible 10 put her within touching distance of the last four.
Tomljanovic was able to briefly prevent what now seemed a formality before Rybakina’s 14th ace of the contest brought it to a finish after one hour and 15 minutes of action.
The 23-year-old, the first player representing Kazakhstan to make the last four at Wimbledon, said: “It is amazing.
“I am really happy I got through to the semi-final. It was a really tough match but I heard all the support. I know there is some juniors here supporting me so thank you so much.
“Hopefully it will be the same (against Halep), a good match and I will try play my best.”