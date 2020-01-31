Australian Open women's review: Maria Sharapova dumped out in round one

Ongoing shoulder problems limited Sharapova to a handful of tournaments last year and her ranking is projected to drop to world number 366 as a result of the 6-3 6-4 loss to the 19th-seeded Croatian.

Sharapova needed a wild card to play at Melbourne Park, where she won the title in 2008, and had good recent memories having reached the fourth round last year, beating defending champion Caroline Wozniacki.

The Russian cut a disconsolate figure in her post-match press conference and, asked whether she will be here next year, she replied: "I don't know.

"I was fortunate to get myself to be here and thankful to (tournament director) Craig (Tiley) and the team allowing me to be part of this event. It's tough for me to tell what's going to happen in 12 months' time."

Sharapova led 4-1 in the second set only for Vekic to fight back and win five games in a row, with the Russian hitting 19 winners and making 31 unforced errors.

She said of her ranking drop: "I don't know if I can look at the ranking and really think about it in depth just because I really haven't played and I was injured most of the year. I certainly have to take that into account.

"I put myself out there. As tough as it was, I finished the match and it wasn't the way that I wanted.

"There is no way to get out of it except to keep believing in yourself because, if you do do all the right things and you don't believe in yourself, then that's probably a bad formula."

The big question mark concerns whether Sharapova's shoulder will ever be in a condition to allow her to play a decent block of tournaments.

"I don't have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or if I will, but I would love to," she said.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova continued her winning run after lifting the warm-up title in Brisbane with a 6-1 7-5 victory over France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was a 6-3 7-5 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and there were also victories for in-form youngsters Dayana Yastremska and Elena Rybakina.

Yastremska, seeded 23, next faces Caroline Wozniacki in what could be the final match of the Dane's career.

Konta crashes out

Johanna Konta suffered her earliest Australian Open exit with a first-round loss to Tunisian Ons Jabeur. The British number one was seeded 12th but expectations were tempered by the fact she had only played one match since a quarter-final exit at the US Open in early September.

A knee injury curtailed her season and Konta revealed last month that she might not even make the trip Down Under.

She will be heading home a lot sooner than she would have hoped after going down 6-4 6-2 to world number 78 Jabeur, who has the type of unpredictable game that even a match-tight Konta finds hard to deal with.

Katie Boulter at least made a promising return to grand slam tennis but was beaten 6-4 7-5 by fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

Boulter had not played at a slam since reaching the second round here 12 months ago after suffering a back injury at the Fed Cup in April that ruled her out for six months.

It was a very tough draw, and Boulter struck the ball well, racking up 27 winners to Svitolina's 17, but ultimately the Ukrainian was the more composed on the big points.

Boulter said: "I felt like I had a chance the whole match. I knew if I could string a few points together here and there then I was in with a chance.

"I think I played some really good points but I also gave a lot away, which for me is quite disappointing because I expect better of myself. But it was a good match, I have to take the positives from it.

"I haven't played a match like that in a very long time."

Qualifier Harriet Dart bucked the trend of British disappointment on the second day of action at the Australian Open to record her first main draw victory at Melbourne Park in dramatic fashion.

Twelve months after failing to win a game against Maria Sharapova, Dart won nine of the last 10 points to beat Japan's Misaki Doi 2-6 6-4 7-6 (6) after two hours and 49 minutes.

Dart lost eight games in a row to go from 2-0 up in the opener to 2-0 down in the second set but dug in admirably and looked poised for victory at 6-5, 40-15 in the deciding set only to miss two forehands.

Her chance seemed to have gone when Doi opened up a 5-1 lead in the deciding first-to-10-points tie-break but Dart refused to let the match slide away and booked a second-round date with Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

It was a much-needed British success story after defeats for Konta, Kyle Edmund, Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie.

