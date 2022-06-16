The 26-year-old had stunned world number five Casper Ruud on Tuesday, having also found out on the same day he had received a wild card in the main draw at Wimbledon, and made the most of this latest appearance on Centre Court at Queen’s Club with a 6-0 4-6 6-4 win in two hours.

Peniston dished out a first-set bagel in 20 minutes over his Argentinian opponent, but Cerundolo fought back to show his class and looked favourite to win the second-round tie when he broke at the start of the decider.

World number 180 Peniston had other ideas and won the last three games, clinching another great victory with a winner down the line to continue British involvement in the west London tournament.

Berrettini survives scare

Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini had to dig deep to stay on course to defend his title with a 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory over Denis Kudla to reach the last eight.

The Italian found himself in a real battle at Queen’s Club after American Kudla took a tight opener but he edged a second set tie-breaker before he clinched a decisive break in the ninth game of the decider and eventually served out for the match.

It took two hours and 47 minutes for Berrettini to progress in front of a packed and sun soaked Centre Court crowd, who will see the second seed back in action on Friday when he faces Tommy Paul for a place in the last four.

Victory for the world number 10 also ensured two seeded players remain involved at the cinch Championships – after Marin Cilic’s win on Wednesday – with Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka all exiting before the last-eight stage.