Rafael Nadal has announced he has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to injury, handing Nick Kyrgios a walkover into Sunday’s men’s singles final.

The 22-time grand-slam champion battled through the issue to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets on Wednesday to progress into the semi-finals in SW19 but scans a day later revealed the severity of the injury. Nadal said at a press conference: “Unfortunately as you can imagine I am here because I have to pull out from the tournament. “As everyone saw yesterday I have been suffering with a pain in the abdominal and something was not OK there. That is confirmed, I have a tear in the muscle and the communication is too late. “I was thinking the whole day I was thinking about the decision to make but I think it doesn’t make sense to go, even if I try through my career to keep going. It is very tough circumstances but it is obvious if I keep going the injury will be worse and worse.”

Nadal, who was on for a calendar year grand slam, was set to play Nick Kyrgios in Friday’s semi-final but his scheduled Australian opponent will now receive a walkover into a maiden major final. The Spaniard insisted he made his tough decision due to the abdominal issue preventing him from being able to serve. “I never thought about the calendar slam, I thought about my diary and my happiness,” Nadal said. “I make the decision because I don’t believe I can win two matches under the circumstances. It is not only I can’t serve at the right speed, it is I can’t do the normal movement to serve. “After that to imagine myself winning two matches, and for respect for myself in some way, I don’t want to go out there and not be competitive enough to play at the level I need to play to achieve my goals.”

BREAKING: Sky Sports News understands that Rafael Nadal is expected to pull out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury. pic.twitter.com/qFog4Y5c4f — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 7, 2022