Rafael Nadal reclaimed his crown as the king of clay with a dominant victory over Casper Ruud at the French Open.

Roland Garros royalty returned to the throne on Jubilee weekend as Nadal roared to a 14th title courtesy of a 6-3 6-3 6-0 win over first-time finalist Ruud. Nadal is two days past his 36th birthday and suffering with a chronic foot problem, which has prompted rumours of retirement. But he brushed aside Norwegian eighth seed Ruud to claim a 22nd grand slam victory to take him two ahead of great rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the top of the all-time male rankings.

💪🏆 Rafael Nadal, winning Grand Slams since 2005!



🇫🇷 2005

🇫🇷 2006

🇫🇷 2007

🇫🇷 2008

🇬🇧 2008

🇦🇺 2009

🇫🇷 2010

🇬🇧 2010

🇺🇸 2010

🇫🇷 2011

🇫🇷 2012

🇫🇷 2013

🇺🇸 2013

🇫🇷 2014

🇫🇷 2017

🇺🇸 2017

🇫🇷 2018

🇫🇷 2019

🇺🇸 2019

🇫🇷 2020

🇦🇺 2022

🇫🇷 2022#FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/ByIghFHEO1 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) June 5, 2022

As expected the quarter-final win over Djokovic, the outgoing champion, proved Nadal’s biggest hurdle on his way to the ‘decimocuarto’. By contrast, it was a walk in the Paris sunshine against Ruud, 17 years to the day since the Spaniard won his first title here. Such is Nadal’s longevity he is now frequently coming up against players who idolised him as children. Ruud, 23, is one of those, having been in the crowd when Nadal won his eighth title, against David Ferrer in 2013. The Norwegian also trained at Nadal’s academy in Majorca, regularly playing practice sets with his hero. This was their first competitive meeting, although the first set had all the intensity of a knock-about in the Spanish sun.

Rafael Nadal is king of the clay once again