Novak Djokovic is unable to enter the United States due to his unvaccinated status while Serena Williams is preparing to say goodbye to the sport.

Here, Eleanor Crooks picks out 10 players to watch at Flushing Meadows.

Serena Williams

Twenty-three years after she won her first grand slam title aged 17, Williams is preparing to bid farewell to the sport she has dominated on and off the court. She is, by her own admission, terrible at goodbyes, and she will not want to bow out with a meek defeat. Having played so little tennis, though, and a month short of her 41st birthday there is little to indicate she can challenge for a record-equalling 24th slam singles title.

Iga Swiatek

Thanks to her 37-match winning run, which included a second French Open title, Swiatek has a huge lead at the top of the rankings. She was unbeatable on American hard courts in the spring and then her favoured clay but has not gone beyond the quarter-finals at any event since Roland Garros and is still settling into her new status. Goes in as the favourite, but only a lukewarm one.

Simona Halep

This season has seen Halep show something like her old form after the difficulties of last year’s calf injury, which meant she was unable to defend her Wimbledon title. The Romanian was close to calling it a day but credits new coach Patrick Mouratoglou – Williams’ long-time mentor – for helping her rediscover her love of the sport. Winning the title in Toronto earlier this month propelled Halep back into the top 10.

Emma Raducanu

What a moment for the 19-year-old as she defends the title she won so incredibly last summer. Raducanu’s form since and the decisions she has made have been scrutinised to an extraordinary degree but there are signs that the British number one is starting to settle into tour life. A repeat of 12 months ago is surely out of the question but, if Raducanu could make it to the second week, that would be a creditable result.