The Australian Border Force has confirmed Djokovic’s visa application has been cancelled and he will be deported.

The 34-year-old had travelled to Australia after announcing he had received a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules to compete in the tournament.

Djokovic, however, was held for several hours at the airport after flying to Melbourne and was ultimately denied entry.

There have been suggestions he could appeal against the decision but a statement from the ABF was strongly worded.

It read: “The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.

“The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.

“The ABF can confirm Mr Djokovic had access to his phone.”

Djokovic had not made public on what grounds his medical exemption had been granted.

With Australia having strict rules regarding travel into and through the country for unvaccinated individuals, the decision had been highly controversial.

Djokovic’s vaccination status is unknown but he has previously voiced his scepticism on the subject.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Djokovic would be on the “next plane home” if he could not provide “acceptable proof” why he was exempt.

The Victorian state government also said it would not support Djokovic’s visa application.