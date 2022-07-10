Novak Djokovic maintained his stranglehold on Wimbledon by beating a frustrated Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive title and 21st grand slam crown.

The Serbian has now won seven of the last 11 titles at the All England Club, equalling Pete Sampras’ tally and closing to within one of both Roger Federer’s men’s singles record here and Rafael Nadal’s overall mark. It has been a difficult season for Djokovic but he has once again been able to rely on the lawns of Centre Court to bring the best out of him, and he raised his arms aloft after securing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

🤝❤️😂 Novak Djokovic officially announces his bromance with Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/X4Mb4GraT3 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) July 10, 2022

There is a Mr Nice Guy inside Nick Kyrgios.



What an entertainer 👏pic.twitter.com/xhyLFebyZQ — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) July 10, 2022

Much of the excitement for the match centred on how Kyrgios would both perform and behave in his first major singles final. The 27-year-old was immaculate on both counts for a set but began increasingly to lose his cool as the scoreboard turned in Djokovic’s favour, earning a warning for swearing while also constantly berating his box. If Kyrgios has often given the impression throughout his career that he does not really care about tennis, there can be no pretence in a Wimbledon final. Having found a taste for grand slam silverware by winning the Australian Open doubles title, here he was trying to live up to his words that he has got the tennis to beat the world’s best on the biggest stage. Since Roger Federer’s first Wimbledon title in 2003, only Andy Murray has managed to break the big three stranglehold, with Mark Philippoussis, Andy Roddick, Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, Kevin Anderson and Matteo Berrettini all coming up short in finals. None of those players had the sort of rollercoaster ride on and off the court that Kyrgios has had this fortnight, including finding out that he is facing a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend, and it was difficult to know which version of the combustible Australian would walk out on to Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic is Wimbledon champion for a seventh time

He had been largely well behaved since his explosive third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas and maintained that in a sublime first set. His first service game featured a 125 miles per hour second serve ace and an underarm serve but mostly Kyrgios wowed with the quality of his play, breaking Djokovic in the fifth game and clinching the set with his seventh ace. Winning a set against Djokovic has not meant much at Wimbledon this year, though, and the top seed did what he does best, finding a metronomic rhythm both on return and from the baseline and gradually wearing his opponent down. He broke the Kyrgios serve for the first time in their three meetings to lead 3-1, and the Australian began to channel his stress into ranting at his support box. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have been shifting a little more uncomfortably in their plush Royal Box seats, with Prince George sat within earshot. Kyrgios had the majority of the crowd support, and he whipped them up with a leaping pump of the fist when he chased down a drop shot at 3-5 that helped him create four break points, but he could not take any of them. Djokovic was now reading the Kyrgios serve incredibly well and the pressure on the challenger was growing all the time.

🎾💪 Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh #Wimbledon and take his Grand Slam tally to 21 from a record 32 finals!



🏆🇦🇺 Australian Open x9

🏆🇫🇷 French Open x2

🏆🇬🇧 Wimbledon x7

🏆🇺🇸 US Open x3



😯 Djokovic is now 1 ahead of Roger Federer & 1 behind Rafael Nadal! pic.twitter.com/VzlJuo0IeN — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) July 10, 2022