Novak Djokovic says Carlos Alcaraz has the best qualities of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and himself

Novak Djokovic admits he's never played anyone quite like Carlos Alcaraz after finally losing his grip on the Wimbledon title.

The 20-year-old Spaniard celebrated a generational shift in tennis after coming through an epic final on Centre Court 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4. Defeat for Djokovic prevented him from tying Federer with an eighth Wimbledon title, while it also ended his chances of winning the calendar Grand Slam this year and possibly forever, although he will surely have more opportunities to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 slam crowns.

This winner from Carlos Alcaraz in 'that' rally against Novak Djokovic in the fifth set!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0aF5KcCUb0 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 16, 2023

It also ended his remarkable winning streak of 34 matches at SW19 and his 10-year unbeaten record on Centre Court, dating back to the 2013 final against Andy Murray. It was also the first time ever he'd lost a match at Wimbledon when winning the first set; an occurrence that had happened in 78 of his previous 102 matches.

Carlos Alcaraz is the first player ever to beat Novak Djokovic at #Wimbledon after losing the first set! This was Djokovic’s 103rd match here and the 79th time he won the opening set 🤯



Insane winners like helped him win his first of many titles here...pic.twitter.com/5OJ6nqK3KU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 16, 2023

Djokovic handled tit with impressive grace but broke down in tears when he saw his eight-year-old son Stefan applauding from the stands. He admitted Alcaraz’s remarkably quick progression on grass had taken him by surprise and thought back to the close finals where he has come out on the other side. “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing,” he said. “Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal, I guess, to lose a match like this for me here. Even though it hurts.

“Credit to Carlos. Amazing poise in the important moments. For someone of his age to handle the nerves like this, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did. I thought I returned very well that last game, but he was just coming up with some amazing, amazing shots. “Some regrets. I had my chances. I think I could have closed out that second-set tie-breaker better. But credit to him for fighting and showing some incredible defensive skills, passing shots that got him the break in the fifth. He was a deserved winner today.”

🏆👊 Carlos Alcarez ends Novak Djokovic's remarkable list of #Wimbledon winning streaks and starts one of his own aged 20



❌ 4 Wimbledon titles in a row

❌ 34 wins in a row at Wimbledon

❌ 45 Wins in a row on Centre Court

❌ 78 wins after winning 1st setpic.twitter.com/QNrUKnVOEB — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈🏀 (@SportingLifeFC) July 16, 2023