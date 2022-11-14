Novak Djokovic began his ATP Finals bid with a 6-4 7-6 defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas in Turin.

Djokovic is seeking to win the title for a record-equalling sixth time and got off to an ideal start, although he was given a real workout by his Greek opponent. Having won the first set convincingly, Djokovic had to serve to stay in the second before taking the tie-break, helped by a cross-court backhand which proved a pivotal moment.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev called for peace after he fought back to win a lengthy thriller against Daniil Medvedev in the opening Red Group match. Rublev had to hold his nerve in a final set tie-breaker on day two of the end-of-season tournament to edge out his fellow Russian by a 6-7 (7) 6-3 7-6 (7) score in Turin. After his victory, world number seven Rublev appeared to send a message regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine – following Russia’s invasion of the country in February – by writing the word “peace” three times on one of the on-court cameras followed by “all we need”.

Andrey Rublev using his platform like he always does. Got an ovation from the crowd… pic.twitter.com/CG3erR49dM — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 14, 2022