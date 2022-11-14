Sporting Life
Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener in Turin

By Sporting Life
22:32 · MON November 14, 2022

Novak Djokovic began his ATP Finals bid with a 6-4 7-6 defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas in Turin.

Djokovic is seeking to win the title for a record-equalling sixth time and got off to an ideal start, although he was given a real workout by his Greek opponent.

Having won the first set convincingly, Djokovic had to serve to stay in the second before taking the tie-break, helped by a cross-court backhand which proved a pivotal moment.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev called for peace after he fought back to win a lengthy thriller against Daniil Medvedev in the opening Red Group match.

Rublev had to hold his nerve in a final set tie-breaker on day two of the end-of-season tournament to edge out his fellow Russian by a 6-7 (7) 6-3 7-6 (7) score in Turin.

After his victory, world number seven Rublev appeared to send a message regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine – following Russia’s invasion of the country in February – by writing the word “peace” three times on one of the on-court cameras followed by “all we need”.

The packed crowd were treated to two hours and 31 minutes of exceptional tennis but it was 2020 ATP Finals winner Medvedev who claimed the first set.

Rublev would not be deterred though and hit 25 winners across the second and third sets to secure an important victory in the battle to progress into the semi-finals.

