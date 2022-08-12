The Australian had built on his run to the Wimbledon final by winning an ATP title in Washington last week and went into the clash having won 15 of his last 16 matches.

Kyrgios looked weary but recovered from losing the opening set on a tie-break to turn the tables in the second.

The deciding set was one-sided, though, with Kyrgios ranting at the umpire about a lengthy bathroom break taken by Hurkacz and struggling physically as he fell to a 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-1 defeat.