Andy Murray completes comeback to win five-set thriller over Oscar Otte at Wimbledon

Andy Murray wrote another chapter in his lengthy book of dramatic Centre Court nights by coming from two sets to one down to defeat Oscar Otte and reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time in four years.

Not since the 34-year-old limped through to the quarter-finals here in 2017, before his two hip operations and what he thought would be the end of his career, had Murray won two matches at a slam. And it did not look likely to happen here either when, labouring and frustrated, he saw a lead erased and the reversed by German qualifier Otte, making his Wimbledon debut. But Murray has come back from worse situations on the lawns of SW19 and, after a break for the roof to be closed, he found some of the old magic to win 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 and set up a third-round clash with 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

The two-time champion had awoken memories of times past against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Monday, salvaging a four-set victory under the roof after blowing a seemingly insurmountable lead in the third. There may not be many more opportunities for the Scot to experience such moments and he drank it all in as he survived several long service games and then clinched victory with a trademark lob.

It just had to be...



A trademark @andy_murray lob seals his passage into the third round at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CKwUaS5nMi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021