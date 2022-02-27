The British number one, fresh from triumphing over world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, was the first to drop his serve as Nadal pulled away 3-2 in the opener before claiming the set.

Norrie was broken in the opening game of the next set before he hit back to be a 1-1, but the world number five broke him again in the fifth game to go ahead 3-2.

Nadal broke Norrie a third time to take a 5-2 lead, yet the younger man rallied to pull a break back before running out of energy to fall 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 54 minutes.

Nadal’s four titles – he has previously won in 2005, 2013 and 2020 – have him equal with David Ferrer and Thomas Muster as the most successful male players at Acapulco.