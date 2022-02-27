Sporting Life
Rafael Nadal celebrates during the Australian Open final
Nadal - won in straight sets

Mexican Open final: Rafael Nadal beats Cameron Norrie in straight sets

By Sporting Life
09:00 · SUN February 27, 2022

Cameron Norrie lost the final of the Mexican Open to Rafael Nadal in straight sets as the Spaniard claimed his fourth title in Acapulco.

The British number one, fresh from triumphing over world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, was the first to drop his serve as Nadal pulled away 3-2 in the opener before claiming the set.

Norrie was broken in the opening game of the next set before he hit back to be a 1-1, but the world number five broke him again in the fifth game to go ahead 3-2.

Nadal broke Norrie a third time to take a 5-2 lead, yet the younger man rallied to pull a break back before running out of energy to fall 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 54 minutes.

Nadal’s four titles – he has previously won in 2005, 2013 and 2020 – have him equal with David Ferrer and Thomas Muster as the most successful male players at Acapulco.

