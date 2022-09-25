Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer's "beautiful" farewell to professional tennis.

Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal for his last match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe on Friday night and there wasn't a dry eye in the house at The O2 despite their defeat. Djokovic, speaking after his singles' victory over Tiafoe on Saturday, said: "Well, I think we would all agree this was one of the most beautiful moments anyone has experienced live or on a tennis court worldwide. We all knew it would be an emotional farewell for Roger but I think we were all taken away by the moment. "At the same time it is a mix of emotions. Sadness because one of the greatest athletes of all time is leaving the sport but on the other hand seeing him happy with the way it all played out, I was just very grateful and privileged to be alongside other Team World and Europe players to witness that. "It was one of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced in my life, for sure."

Novak’s very classy speech about Roger and last night. Fed got emotional again 😭 pic.twitter.com/6koGa6soef — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 24, 2022

As far as the tennis action was concerned, Djokovic took centre stage with a routine win over Tiafoe before he partnered up with Matteo Berrettini to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in the doubles. It put Team Europe 8-4 up going into the final day and with points on Sunday worth three, the hosts will wrap up a fifth consecutive title with two more triumphs in the race to hit the 13-point mark. Djokovic had been restricted to a watching brief on Friday when two of his biggest rivals – but team-mates for this event – joined forces in a memorable doubles contest that brought down the curtain on Federer’s illustrious career. If the Serbian was itching for a piece of the action, it was not evident during his cheerleader role in the ‘last dance’ of his old adversary but when he stepped onto the court on Saturday night, it represented his first contest since a seventh Wimbledon victory was clinched in July. Up against US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe, Djokovic had sealed an almost flawless first set inside half an hour.

"Such control. It's great to see after so many months."



Just like the rest of us, Federer is blown away by Djokovic's first-set performance.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/OD3fANe97T — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 24, 2022

It was a sign of things to come from the 21-time grand slam champion, who wrapped up a 6-1 6-3 success in 73 minutes and looked in tip-top shape. Djokovic said on court: “I haven’t played for a few months, the last match was the final at Wimbledon in this city down the road, so I am really glad to continue the run. A pretty decent match from my side. “Winning for the team after a long and emotional day yesterday, it was not easy to restart the engine so I am just pleased with the performance and to bring two points for the team.” No sooner had Djokovic left the stylish charcoal court was he back on for a doubles tie with Berrettini to bring the second day to a close. The Team Europe duo started like a train and while Sock and de Minaur briefly halted the charge, a 7-5 6-2 triumph was wrapped up in one hour and 22 minutes. It meant Berrettini also celebrated two victories on Saturday after he had been subbed in for Federer, who remained at the Ryder Cup-style event that was his brainchild in a supporting capacity. The Italian produced his best tennis during a tie-breaker to down Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (11) 4-6 10-7 in another lengthy Laver Cup battle between the duo. A booming forehand winner, 132mph ace and sumptuous drop shot helped the ice-cool Berrettini make it four wins in five attempts over the young Canadian to impress in front of his idol. He added: “Having the chances to live what we lived yesterday is something that’s going to be stuck in my heart and my brain forever. “I’m not lying when I say that I’m here because of (Federer). He was really the one that I was looking up to. He was the one that I was supporting, cheering for him. “I’m really happy obviously for the win, but I feel like this weekend we’re kind of celebrating something bigger than Laver Cup, than tennis. It’s just him.”