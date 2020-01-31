Australian Open 2020 men's draw: Nick Kyrgios hits out at coaching team during win; Rafa Nadal goes through

Play at the Australian Open was delayed on Thursday due to the after-effects of a dust storm that hit Melbourne on Thursday night.

Heavy rain brought with it a large amount of earth and, although conditions improved on Thursday morning, the outside courts were covered with a thin layer of dust and had to be cleaned before matches could start. Last week qualifying was disrupted by smoky haze from the wildfires while the first day of main draw action on Monday coincided with the wettest day in the city for nearly a decade.

Krygios hits out during victory Nick Kyrgios berated his support camp as he took the scenic route before beating Gilles Simon 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5. The Australian number one looked in complete control, and unusually composed, at two sets and a break up but lost four straight games at the end of the third set. He took his frustration out on his team sat in the stands and seemed close to losing his cool completely but a break of serve in the 11th game of the fourth set helped him clinch victory. Both men, meanwhile, mocked the service tics of Rafael Nadal, who Kyrgios could meet in the fourth round. Kyrgios said: "I definitely lost my way a little bit, he's a tough competitor, he knows how to win matches. "I just tried to refocus. I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set. "I'm just happy to get through. It could have been very interesting if it had gone to a fifth set."

Nick reigns supreme 🙌@NickKyrgios holds firm against Gilles Simon, def. the Frenchman 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 and reaching the third round at the #AusOpen for the fourth time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/LsSeFKzPDf — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

⏱ Receives a time violation

😡 Is not pleased

😬 Mocks Rafael Nadal



Love him or hate him, Nick Kyrgios is box office 😂 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/iDk6NhIm3b — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 23, 2020

He was in cruise control but lost his way in the third set, so what happened? 🤷‍♂️@NickKyrgios explains all...



🇦🇺 Watch the #AusOpen LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1 and 2

📱💻🖥 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/JCvvSudoXp — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 23, 2020

Nadal moves past Delbonis in straight sets

Rafael Nadal: In action at the 2020 Australian Open