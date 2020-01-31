Australian Open 2020 men's draw: Nick Kyrgios hits out at coaching team during win; Rafa Nadal goes through

Tennis
Nick Kyrgios: The 24-year-old tennis ace hit out at his camp during his Australian Open win over Gilles Simon
Nick Kyrgios: The 24-year-old tennis ace hit out at his camp during his Australian Open win over Gilles Simon
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
12:51 · January 23, 2020 · 3 min read

Play at the Australian Open was delayed on Thursday due to the after-effects of a dust storm that hit Melbourne on Thursday night.

Heavy rain brought with it a large amount of earth and, although conditions improved on Thursday morning, the outside courts were covered with a thin layer of dust and had to be cleaned before matches could start.

Last week qualifying was disrupted by smoky haze from the wildfires while the first day of main draw action on Monday coincided with the wettest day in the city for nearly a decade.

Krygios hits out during victory

Nick Kyrgios berated his support camp as he took the scenic route before beating Gilles Simon 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5.

The Australian number one looked in complete control, and unusually composed, at two sets and a break up but lost four straight games at the end of the third set.

He took his frustration out on his team sat in the stands and seemed close to losing his cool completely but a break of serve in the 11th game of the fourth set helped him clinch victory.

Both men, meanwhile, mocked the service tics of Rafael Nadal, who Kyrgios could meet in the fourth round.

Kyrgios said: "I definitely lost my way a little bit, he's a tough competitor, he knows how to win matches.

"I just tried to refocus. I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set.

"I'm just happy to get through. It could have been very interesting if it had gone to a fifth set."

Nadal moves past Delbonis in straight sets

Rafael Nadal: In action at the 2020 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal: In action at the 2020 Australian Open

Nadal stayed on course for that clash with Kyrgios after battling to a 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory over Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

The contest took two hours and 30 minutes, with the second set the key as Nadal withstood pressure to clinch it on a tie-break before running away with the third.

The world number one said: "Conditions are a little bit slower, it's cooler tonight. I think it has been a tough match.

"I lost a lot of opportunities on the break points but I found a way finally to win that second set and in the third I played a little bit more aggressive."

The worst moment for Nadal came when he accidentally struck a ball girl in the head with a miscued shot.

The Spaniard went straight to check on the youngster, who thankfully was unhurt, giving her a peck on the cheek by way of consolation.

"I was so scared for her," he said. "She was a super brave girl."

Elsewhere: Medvedev advances

Men's fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was also a comfortable 7-5 6-1 6-3 winner against Pedro Martinez despite suffering a nosebleed late in the second set.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 32mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews