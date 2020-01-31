Australian Open 2020 men's draw: Nick Kyrgios hits out at coaching team during win; Rafa Nadal goes through

Play at the Australian Open was delayed on Thursday due to the after-effects of a dust storm that hit Melbourne on Thursday night.
Heavy rain brought with it a large amount of earth and, although conditions improved on Thursday morning, the outside courts were covered with a thin layer of dust and had to be cleaned before matches could start.
Last week qualifying was disrupted by smoky haze from the wildfires while the first day of main draw action on Monday coincided with the wettest day in the city for nearly a decade.
Krygios hits out during victory
Nick Kyrgios berated his support camp as he took the scenic route before beating Gilles Simon 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5.
The Australian number one looked in complete control, and unusually composed, at two sets and a break up but lost four straight games at the end of the third set.
He took his frustration out on his team sat in the stands and seemed close to losing his cool completely but a break of serve in the 11th game of the fourth set helped him clinch victory.
Both men, meanwhile, mocked the service tics of Rafael Nadal, who Kyrgios could meet in the fourth round.
Kyrgios said: "I definitely lost my way a little bit, he's a tough competitor, he knows how to win matches.
"I just tried to refocus. I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set.
"I'm just happy to get through. It could have been very interesting if it had gone to a fifth set."
Nadal moves past Delbonis in straight sets
Nadal stayed on course for that clash with Kyrgios after battling to a 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory over Argentina's Federico Delbonis.
The contest took two hours and 30 minutes, with the second set the key as Nadal withstood pressure to clinch it on a tie-break before running away with the third.
The world number one said: "Conditions are a little bit slower, it's cooler tonight. I think it has been a tough match.
"I lost a lot of opportunities on the break points but I found a way finally to win that second set and in the third I played a little bit more aggressive."
The worst moment for Nadal came when he accidentally struck a ball girl in the head with a miscued shot.
The Spaniard went straight to check on the youngster, who thankfully was unhurt, giving her a peck on the cheek by way of consolation.
"I was so scared for her," he said. "She was a super brave girl."
Elsewhere: Medvedev advances
Men's fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was also a comfortable 7-5 6-1 6-3 winner against Pedro Martinez despite suffering a nosebleed late in the second set.